(KMAland) -- Sloan Pelican picked up KMA hardware in leading Johnson-Brock to a dominant win, Ashland-Greenwood lost a heartbreaker and JCC, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, HTRS, Auburn, Falls City and Syracuse were other area winners in KMAland Nebraska on Friday.
Check out the full Week 2 rundown below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Johnson-Brock 55 Weeping Water 6
Sloan Pelican picked up the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night award, throwing for 194 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 60 yards and one more score for Johnson-Brock. Chase Van Winkle posted five catches for 154 yards and four touchdowns.
Sayler Rhodes led Weeping Water with 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added 46 yards receiving.
Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player
Johnson County Central 40 Conestoga 6
Elmwood-Murdock 48 Freeman 26
Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Palmyra 26
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lawrence-Nelson
Humboldt-TRS 44 Deshler 26
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Shelby-Rising City 50 Mead 14
Cross County vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot
East Butler 56 Omaha Christian Academy 6
Southern 22 Diller-Odell 14
Thayer Central 30 Sutton 12
BDS 56 Superior 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Wahoo 28 Ashland-Greenwood 21
Drake Zimmerman led Ashland-Greenwood with 122 yards rushing and 136 yards receiving while Dane Jacobsen threw for 222 yards in the tight loss.
Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player
Bennington 28 Plattsmouth 20
Auburn 34 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13
Falls City 29 Fairbury 15
Roncalli Catholic 35 Nebraska City 0
Syracuse 40 Omaha Concordia 7
Wilber-Clatonia 42 Louisville 20
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 28 Omaha Westview 0
Skutt Catholic 30 Northwest 14
Ralston 28 Mount Michael Benedictine 14
Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 21
Oakland-Craig 22 Fort Calhoun 20
Lincoln Christian 20 Platteview 13
Malcolm 49 Raymond Central 13
Cedar Catholic 25 Aquinas Catholic 13
Bishop Neumann 62 Lincoln Lutheran 10
Battle Creek 47 David City 0
Yutan 55 Tri County 7
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 40 Meridian 0
Parkview Christian 37 Hampton 0
Pawnee City 53 Franklin 20
METRO
Norfolk 27 Bellevue East 0
Bellevue West 41 Omaha Burke 28
Millard South 33 Elkhorn South 0
Gretna 48 Omaha Central 28
Millard West 19 Omaha North 16
Omaha Bryan 61 Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 0
Papillion-LaVista 28 Papillion-LaVista South 7
Gretna East 63 Omaha Buena Vista 6