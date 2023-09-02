PlayerOfTheNightWeek2.jpg

(KMAland) -- Sloan Pelican picked up KMA hardware in leading Johnson-Brock to a dominant win, Ashland-Greenwood lost a heartbreaker and JCC, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, HTRS, Auburn, Falls City and Syracuse were other area winners in KMAland Nebraska on Friday.

Check out the full Week 2 rundown below.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Johnson-Brock 55 Weeping Water 6 

Sloan Pelican picked up the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night award, throwing for 194 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 60 yards and one more score for Johnson-Brock. Chase Van Winkle posted five catches for 154 yards and four touchdowns.

Sayler Rhodes led Weeping Water with 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added 46 yards receiving. 

Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player 

Johnson County Central 40 Conestoga 6

Elmwood-Murdock 48 Freeman 26

Lourdes Central Catholic 62 Palmyra 26

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lawrence-Nelson

Humboldt-TRS 44 Deshler 26

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Shelby-Rising City 50 Mead 14

Cross County vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot

East Butler 56 Omaha Christian Academy 6

Southern 22 Diller-Odell 14

Thayer Central 30 Sutton 12

BDS 56 Superior 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Wahoo 28 Ashland-Greenwood 21 

Wahoo vs. Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

Drake Zimmerman led Ashland-Greenwood with 122 yards rushing and 136 yards receiving while Dane Jacobsen threw for 222 yards in the tight loss.

Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player

Bennington 28 Plattsmouth 20

Auburn 34 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 13

Falls City 29 Fairbury 15

Roncalli Catholic 35 Nebraska City 0

Syracuse 40 Omaha Concordia 7

Wilber-Clatonia 42 Louisville 20

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Gross Catholic 28 Omaha Westview 0

Skutt Catholic 30 Northwest 14

Ralston 28 Mount Michael Benedictine 14

Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 21

Oakland-Craig 22 Fort Calhoun 20

Lincoln Christian 20 Platteview 13

Malcolm 49 Raymond Central 13

Cedar Catholic 25 Aquinas Catholic 13

Bishop Neumann 62 Lincoln Lutheran 10

Battle Creek 47 David City 0

Yutan 55 Tri County 7

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Red Cloud 40 Meridian 0

Parkview Christian 37 Hampton 0

Pawnee City 53 Franklin 20

METRO 

Norfolk 27 Bellevue East 0

Bellevue West 41 Omaha Burke 28

Millard South 33 Elkhorn South 0

Gretna 48 Omaha Central 28

Millard West 19 Omaha North 16

Omaha Bryan 61 Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Westside 45 Grand Island 0

Papillion-LaVista 28 Papillion-LaVista South 7

Gretna East 63 Omaha Buena Vista 6

