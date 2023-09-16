Levi Anthens, Lourdes Central Catholic.jpg

Levi Anthens, Lourdes Central Catholic

(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic took a key win over BDS to open district play, Johnson County Central handled business, Plattsmouth moved to 3-1, Ashland-Greenwood pitched a shutout and more from Week 4 in KMAland Nebraska football.

Check out the full Week 4 rundown below.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Weeping Water 44 Conestoga 9

Elmwood-Murdock 70 Omaha Christian Academy 12

Mead 52 Omaha Brownell Talbot 20

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2

Johnson County Central 38 Southern 6 

Wes Swanson topped Johnson County Central with 93 yards passing and two touchdowns while Cedric Ofoegbu had 118 yards rushing in the win. Keegan Jones also picked up 54 yards receiving. 

Other Nebraska Class D1 District 2

Thayer Central 54 Palmyra 46

EMF 60 Freeman 6

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1

Lourdes Central Catholic 34 BDS 28 

Levi Anthens had three rushing scores, one receiving touchdown and 109 yards of total offense for Lourdes Central Catholic.

Other Nebraska Class D2 District 1

Falls City Sacred Heart 46 Diller-Odell 32

Johnson-Brock 69 Humboldt-TRS 12

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Plattsmouth 41 Mt. Michael Benedictine 7 

Caleb Adkins, Gage Olsen, Gabe Villamonte, Plattsmouth.jpg

Caleb Adkins, Gage Olsen, Gabe Villamonte, Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth’s Gabe Villamonte threw for 217 yards and five touchdowns, including four scores to Gage Olsen, who finished with 102 yards receiving. Caleb Adkins added three sacks to lead the Blue Devils defense. 

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Auburn 0 

Drake Zimmerman rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. 

Wahoo 62 Nebraska City 0

Wahoo’s Noah Borodvsky had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown in the rout.

Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player

Boys Town 26 Falls City 0

Adams Central 27 Syracuse 8

Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Blair 22 Gross Catholic 7

Omaha Bryan 62 Omaha Buena Vista 6

Skutt Catholic 45 Elkhorn 0

Ralston 35 Gretna East 14

Central City 28 Fort Calhoun 14

Lincoln Lutheran 37 Omaha Concordia 14

Pierce 37 Roncalli Catholic 28

Aurora 55 Platteview 14

Lincoln Christian 34 Arlington 6

Raymond Central 35 Wayne 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 29 Bishop Neumann 25

Tri County 33 David City 7

Yutan 28 North Bend Central 20

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

OFF: Sterling (2-1)

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Harvard 34 Dorchester 32

Wilcox-Hildreth 59 Lewiston 14

Franklin def. Meridian (Forfeit)

Pawnee City 58 Red Cloud 22

METRO 

Kearney 16 Bellevue West 14

Millard West 20 Creighton Prep 7

Elkhorn South 32 Omaha Central 21

Millard South 38 Gretna 7

Omaha Westside 49 Millard North 7

Papilliion-LaVista South 55 Omaha Burke 8

South Sioux City 67 Omaha South 7

Papillion-LaVista 28 Lincoln Southwest 14

