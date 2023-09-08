Brady Schnitzer, Lorudes Central Catholic.jpg

Brady Schnitzer, Lorudes Central Catholic

(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic won a thriller over JCC, Nebraska City took a thriller of their own and Syracuse rolled to 3-0 while Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood and Falls City were also winners in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.

Check out the full rundown from Week 3 below.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson County Central 28

Brady Schnitzer had 148 yards receiving on nine grabs and scored two touchdowns for Lourdes Central Catholic. Schnitzer also had an interception on defense.

Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player

Freeman 38 Conestoga 35

Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 52

Stanton 52 Weeping Water 22

Johnson-Brock 46 Mead 0

Nebraska Lutheran 38 Falls City Sacred Heart 28

Southern 64 Humboldt-TRS 26

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Sandy Creek 64 EMF 62 (2 OT)

Thayer Central 52 Heartland Lutheran 8

BDS 50 Blue Hill 0

Diller-Odell 62 Deshler 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Nebraska City 34 Platteview 31  

Markus Nelson, Austin Sterling, Chris Blum, Nebraska City.jpg

Markus Nelson, Austin Sterling, Chris Blum, Nebraska City

Markus Nelson had 195 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Austin Sterling threw for 134 yards and two more scores to lift Nebraska City. Nelson, Chris Blum and Cam Bock all had seven tackles each to lead the defense.

Wahoo 52 Auburn 6 

Barett Lavaley, Wahoo.jpg

Barett Lavaley, Wahoo

Barett Lavaley had two interceptions and a 91-yard touchdown catch for Wahoo in the win. 

Syracuse 40 David City 0 

Barrett Bischoff, Gavin Klein, Jack Kreifels, Brody Brandt, Chance Buchanan, Cash Vollertsen, Max Parde, Syracuse.jpg

Barrett Bischoff, Gavin Klein, Jack Kreifels, Brody Brandt, Chance Buchanan, Cash Vollertsen, Max Parde, Syracuse.jpg

Syracuse had 298 yards rushing, including 111 and a touchdown from Will Janssen, who also threw for a touchdown. Tyler Sears added 74 yards and two touchdowns for the Rockets.

Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player

Plattsmouth 37 Gretna East 0

Ashland-Greenwood 42 Aurora 24

Falls City 61 Omaha Concordia 13

Douglas County West 45 Louisville 6

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER 

Elkhorn 27 Gross Catholic 13

Omaha South 33 Omaha Buena Vista 6

Skutt Catholic 57 Beatrice 10

Blair 48 Ralston 6

West Point-Beemer 49 Boys Town 40

Wayne 21 Fort Calhoun 20

Roncalli Catholic 43 Raymond Central 14

Lincoln Christian 13 Archbishop Bergan 10

Aquinas Catholic 10 Lincoln Lutheran 7

Bishop Neumann 34 Grand Island Central Catholic 21

Yutan 28 Cedar Catholic 6

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER 

Hampton 35 Sterling 34 

Jesus Gonzalez, Sterling

Jesus Gonzalez, Sterling

Jesus Gonzalez had 119 yards rushing and four total touchdowns for Sterling in the heartbreaking loss. Gonzalez also had a touchdown reception from Colin Wambold.

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Red Cloud 66 Dorchester 14

Lewiston 81 St. Edward 41

Harvard 42 Meridian 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54 Parkview Christian 6 

METRO 

Bellevue East 21 Omaha Bryan 7

Omaha Westside 45 Bellevue West 12

Gretna 27 Creighton Prep 24 (2 OT)

Elkhorn South 52 Papillion-LaVista South 14

Millard South 56 Millard North 19

Omaha Westview (1-2) at Omaha Benson (0-2)

Omaha Central 45 Lincoln High 0

Omaha North 40 Columbus 26

South Sioux City 44 Omaha Northwest 0

Elkhorn North 57 Crete 6

