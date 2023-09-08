(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic won a thriller over JCC, Nebraska City took a thriller of their own and Syracuse rolled to 3-0 while Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood and Falls City were also winners in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.
Check out the full rundown from Week 3 below.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Johnson County Central 28
Brady Schnitzer had 148 yards receiving on nine grabs and scored two touchdowns for Lourdes Central Catholic. Schnitzer also had an interception on defense.
Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player
Freeman 38 Conestoga 35
Elmwood-Murdock 56 Palmyra 52
Stanton 52 Weeping Water 22
Johnson-Brock 46 Mead 0
Nebraska Lutheran 38 Falls City Sacred Heart 28
Southern 64 Humboldt-TRS 26
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Sandy Creek 64 EMF 62 (2 OT)
Thayer Central 52 Heartland Lutheran 8
BDS 50 Blue Hill 0
Diller-Odell 62 Deshler 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Nebraska City 34 Platteview 31
Markus Nelson had 195 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Austin Sterling threw for 134 yards and two more scores to lift Nebraska City. Nelson, Chris Blum and Cam Bock all had seven tackles each to lead the defense.
Wahoo 52 Auburn 6
Barett Lavaley had two interceptions and a 91-yard touchdown catch for Wahoo in the win.
Syracuse 40 David City 0
Syracuse had 298 yards rushing, including 111 and a touchdown from Will Janssen, who also threw for a touchdown. Tyler Sears added 74 yards and two touchdowns for the Rockets.
Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player
Plattsmouth 37 Gretna East 0
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Aurora 24
Falls City 61 Omaha Concordia 13
Douglas County West 45 Louisville 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Elkhorn 27 Gross Catholic 13
Omaha South 33 Omaha Buena Vista 6
Skutt Catholic 57 Beatrice 10
Blair 48 Ralston 6
West Point-Beemer 49 Boys Town 40
Wayne 21 Fort Calhoun 20
Roncalli Catholic 43 Raymond Central 14
Lincoln Christian 13 Archbishop Bergan 10
Aquinas Catholic 10 Lincoln Lutheran 7
Bishop Neumann 34 Grand Island Central Catholic 21
Yutan 28 Cedar Catholic 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Hampton 35 Sterling 34
Jesus Gonzalez had 119 yards rushing and four total touchdowns for Sterling in the heartbreaking loss. Gonzalez also had a touchdown reception from Colin Wambold.
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 66 Dorchester 14
Lewiston 81 St. Edward 41
Harvard 42 Meridian 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54 Parkview Christian 6
METRO
Bellevue East 21 Omaha Bryan 7
Omaha Westside 45 Bellevue West 12
Gretna 27 Creighton Prep 24 (2 OT)
Elkhorn South 52 Papillion-LaVista South 14
Millard South 56 Millard North 19
Omaha Westview (1-2) at Omaha Benson (0-2)
Omaha Central 45 Lincoln High 0
Omaha North 40 Columbus 26
South Sioux City 44 Omaha Northwest 0
Elkhorn North 57 Crete 6