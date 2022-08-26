Dane Jacobsen, Thomas Spears, Nathan Upton, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

Dane Jacobsen, Thomas Spears, Nathan Upton, Ashland-Greenwood

(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.

Ashland-Greenwood 35 Columbus Lakeview 6 

Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.

Platteview 40 Falls City 0 

Ethan Golda, Platteview.jpeg

Ethan Golda, Platteview

Ethan Golda had 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns on nine carries while also scoring on a reception, finishing with 64 yards and two receptions, for Platteview.

Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player 

Blair 40 Plattsmouth 21

Auburn 33 Boys Town 8

Syracuse 35 Louisville 0

Area District Nebraska 11-Player 

Gross Catholic 41 Beatrice 7

Bennington 44 Skutt Catholic 13

Ralston 48 Lincoln Northwest 12

Omaha Concordia 3 Schuyler 0

Roncalli Catholic 30 Wayne 0

Lincoln Christian 34 Lincoln Lutheran 27

Raymond Central 14 Arlington 10

Scotus Central Catholic 13 Aquinas Catholic 7

Bishop Neumann 35 Milford 14

David City at Fillmore Central

Malcolm 14 Yutan 7

KMAland Nebraska 8-Player 

Twin River 24 Conestoga 8

Elmwood-Murdock 95 Falls City Sacred Heart 44

Mead 48 Johnson County Central 22

Palmyra 51 Weeping Water 34 

Freeman 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 20

Area District Nebraska 8-Player 

Humboldt-TRS 66 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Omaha Christian Academy 56 Cedar Bluffs 26

Clarkson/Leigh 56 EMF 38

Thayer Central 46 McCool Junction 15

BDS 58 High Plains Community 18

Osceola 62 Diller-Odell 8

Area District Nebraska 6-Player 

St. Edward 27 Dorchester 16

Hampton 58 Lewiston 56

Metro

Millard South 38 Millard West 14

Bellevue East 31 Lincoln Northeast 21

Bellevue West 28 Omaha North 26

Omaha Bryan 42 Omaha South 27

Papillion-LaVista South 35 Fremont 19

Omaha Westside 24 Creighton Prep 17

Lincoln North Star 27 Omaha Benson 2

Omaha Central 47 Omaha Northwest 0

Millard North 34 Papillion-LaVista 31 (OT)

Elkhorn South 31 Lincoln Southeast 20

