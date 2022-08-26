(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.
Ashland-Greenwood 35 Columbus Lakeview 6
Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
Platteview 40 Falls City 0
Ethan Golda had 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns on nine carries while also scoring on a reception, finishing with 64 yards and two receptions, for Platteview.
Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player
Blair 40 Plattsmouth 21
Auburn 33 Boys Town 8
Syracuse 35 Louisville 0
Area District Nebraska 11-Player
Gross Catholic 41 Beatrice 7
Bennington 44 Skutt Catholic 13
Ralston 48 Lincoln Northwest 12
Omaha Concordia 3 Schuyler 0
Roncalli Catholic 30 Wayne 0
Lincoln Christian 34 Lincoln Lutheran 27
Raymond Central 14 Arlington 10
Scotus Central Catholic 13 Aquinas Catholic 7
Bishop Neumann 35 Milford 14
David City at Fillmore Central
Malcolm 14 Yutan 7
KMAland Nebraska 8-Player
Twin River 24 Conestoga 8
Elmwood-Murdock 95 Falls City Sacred Heart 44
Mead 48 Johnson County Central 22
Palmyra 51 Weeping Water 34
Freeman 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 20
Area District Nebraska 8-Player
Humboldt-TRS 66 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Omaha Christian Academy 56 Cedar Bluffs 26
Clarkson/Leigh 56 EMF 38
Thayer Central 46 McCool Junction 15
BDS 58 High Plains Community 18
Osceola 62 Diller-Odell 8
Area District Nebraska 6-Player
St. Edward 27 Dorchester 16
Hampton 58 Lewiston 56
Metro
Millard South 38 Millard West 14
Bellevue East 31 Lincoln Northeast 21
Bellevue West 28 Omaha North 26
Omaha Bryan 42 Omaha South 27
Papillion-LaVista South 35 Fremont 19
Omaha Westside 24 Creighton Prep 17
Lincoln North Star 27 Omaha Benson 2
Omaha Central 47 Omaha Northwest 0
Millard North 34 Papillion-LaVista 31 (OT)
Elkhorn South 31 Lincoln Southeast 20