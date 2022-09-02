Cade Hosier, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock.jpg

Cade Hosier, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Elmwood-Murdock

(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock rolled again, Palmyra nabbed another win, Syracuse advanced to 2-0 and Johnson County Central, Johnson-Brock, Sacred Heart, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Sterling were also KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.

KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER 

Elmwood-Murdock 76 Freeman 20 

Cade Hosier had 14 carries for 114 yards and five touchdowns while Reid Fletcher had 168 yards rushing of his own for Elmwood-Murdock. Fletcher also threw for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Henry Coleman was 8-for-8 on extra points and 11-for-11 on touchback kickoffs. Coleman also had a receiving touchdown.

Palmyra 60 Lourdes Central Catholic 22 

Drew Erhart had seven total offensive touchdowns, including five passing scores and two rushing for Palmyra. 

Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player 

Johnson County Central 24 Conestoga 14

Johnson-Brock 56 Weeping Water 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 52 Lawrence-Nelson 44

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER

Shelby-Rising City 28 Mead 14

Cross County 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

East Butler 60 Omaha Christian Academy 26

EMF 72 McCool Junction 24

Southern 18 Diller-Odell 12

Thayer Central 54 Sutton 16

BDS 50 Superior 21

Deshler at Humboldt-TRS

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Syracuse 38 Omaha Concordia 17 

Elliot Kuhr, Syracuse.jpg

Elliot Kuhr, Syracuse

Elliot Kuhr rushed for 108 yards, and Robert Shanks had a pair of interceptions for Syracuse in the win. Barret Brandt also had a 35-yard pick six for the Rockets.

Roncalli Catholic 50 Nebraska City 20 

Brady McGill, Roncalli.jpg

Brady McGill, Roncalli

Brady McGill threw for 198 yards and six total offensive touchdowns for Roncalli Catholic.

Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player

Bennington 38 Plattsmouth 0

Ashland-Greenwood 20 Wahoo 0

Auburn 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snider 13

Fairbury 56 Falls City 7

Wilber-Clatonia 35 Louisville 7

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Gross Catholic 63 Omaha Westview 14

Skutt Catholic 21 Northwest 16

Mount Michael Benedictine 28 Ralston 27

Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 15

Oakland-Craig 46 Fort Calhoun 7

Platteview 21 Lincoln Christian 7

Malcolm 38 Raymond Central 13

Cedar Catholic 33 Aquinas Catholic 3

Bishop Neumann 42 Lincoln Lutheran 21

Battle Creek at David City 

Yutan 41 Tri-County 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Sterling 40 St. Edward 33

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER

Red Cloud 63 Meridian 14

Parkview Christian 46 Hampton 6

METRO

Elkhorn South 31 Millard South 28

Norfolk 42 Bellevue East 0

Bellevue West 60 Omaha Burke 13

Gretna 56 Omaha Central 0

Papillion-LaVista South 29 Papillion-LaVista 3

Omaha Westside 37 Grand Island 13

Lincoln High 62 Omaha Northwest 12

Omaha North 14 Millard West 13

