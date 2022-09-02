(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock rolled again, Palmyra nabbed another win, Syracuse advanced to 2-0 and Johnson County Central, Johnson-Brock, Sacred Heart, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Sterling were also KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.
KMALAND NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Elmwood-Murdock 76 Freeman 20
Cade Hosier had 14 carries for 114 yards and five touchdowns while Reid Fletcher had 168 yards rushing of his own for Elmwood-Murdock. Fletcher also threw for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Henry Coleman was 8-for-8 on extra points and 11-for-11 on touchback kickoffs. Coleman also had a receiving touchdown.
Palmyra 60 Lourdes Central Catholic 22
Drew Erhart had seven total offensive touchdowns, including five passing scores and two rushing for Palmyra.
Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player
Johnson County Central 24 Conestoga 14
Johnson-Brock 56 Weeping Water 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 52 Lawrence-Nelson 44
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Shelby-Rising City 28 Mead 14
Cross County 74 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16
East Butler 60 Omaha Christian Academy 26
EMF 72 McCool Junction 24
Southern 18 Diller-Odell 12
Thayer Central 54 Sutton 16
BDS 50 Superior 21
Deshler at Humboldt-TRS
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Syracuse 38 Omaha Concordia 17
Elliot Kuhr rushed for 108 yards, and Robert Shanks had a pair of interceptions for Syracuse in the win. Barret Brandt also had a 35-yard pick six for the Rockets.
Roncalli Catholic 50 Nebraska City 20
Brady McGill threw for 198 yards and six total offensive touchdowns for Roncalli Catholic.
Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player
Bennington 38 Plattsmouth 0
Ashland-Greenwood 20 Wahoo 0
Auburn 42 Logan View/Scribner-Snider 13
Fairbury 56 Falls City 7
Wilber-Clatonia 35 Louisville 7
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 63 Omaha Westview 14
Skutt Catholic 21 Northwest 16
Mount Michael Benedictine 28 Ralston 27
Columbus Lakeview 28 Boys Town 15
Oakland-Craig 46 Fort Calhoun 7
Platteview 21 Lincoln Christian 7
Malcolm 38 Raymond Central 13
Cedar Catholic 33 Aquinas Catholic 3
Bishop Neumann 42 Lincoln Lutheran 21
Battle Creek at David City
Yutan 41 Tri-County 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 40 St. Edward 33
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 63 Meridian 14
Parkview Christian 46 Hampton 6
METRO
Elkhorn South 31 Millard South 28
Norfolk 42 Bellevue East 0
Bellevue West 60 Omaha Burke 13
Gretna 56 Omaha Central 0
Papillion-LaVista South 29 Papillion-LaVista 3
Omaha Westside 37 Grand Island 13
Lincoln High 62 Omaha Northwest 12
Omaha North 14 Millard West 13