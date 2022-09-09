(KMAland) -- Palmyra, Johnson-Brock, Plattsmouth, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart, Falls City, Syracuse and Sterling were all KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.
Palmyra 52 Elmwood-Murdock 28
Alex Hatcher had three rushing touchdowns and an interception on defense while Drew Erhart added three touchdown passes to three different receivers and rushed for a score.
Cade Hosier scored twice on the ground for Elmwood-Murdock.
Johnson-Brock 54 Mead 6
Sloan Pelican completed eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 97 yards and another score to lead the Johnson-Brock offense. Pelican also stood out on defense with two interceptions.
Other KMAland Nebraska 8-Player
Lourdes Central Catholic 26 Johnson County Central 12
Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Nebraska Lutheran 28
Freeman 49 Conestoga 34
Stanton 37 Weeping Water 14
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 8-PLAYER
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58 Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Homer 57 Omaha Christian Academy 20
EMF 36 Sandy Creek 18
Humboldt-TRS 46 Southern 8
Thayer Central 48 Heartland 6
BDS 46 Blue Hill 0
Diller-Odell (0-2) at Deshler (0-2)
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Plattsmouth 78 Lincoln Northwest 7
Ethan Walker had 11 carries for 115 yards and four touchdowns and added an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half.
Aurora 33 Ashland-Greenwood 14
Carlos Collazo had 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Aurora in the win.
Nathan Upton led Ashland-Greenwood with 63 yards rushing while Dane Jacobsen posted 172 yards passing and a touchdown. Lleyton West led the receiving corps with 84 yards on three catches.
Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player
Wahoo 21 Auburn 7
Falls City 27 Omaha Concordia 10
Syracuse 29 David City 7
Douglas County West 41 Louisville 6
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Skutt Catholic 26 Beatrice 15
Blair 42 Ralston 3
Lincoln Christian 39 Archbishop Bergan 20
Roncalli Catholic 51 Raymond Central 0
West Point-Beemer (1-1) at Boys Town (0-2)
Fort Calhoun 29 Wayne 14
Bishop Neumann 49 Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Cedar Catholic 35 Yutan 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Sterling 32 Hampton 12
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER
Red Cloud 52 Dorchester 14
Lewiston 70 St. Edward 65
Harvard 29 Meridian 16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20 Parkview Christian 16
Pawnee City 65 Wetmore, KS 20
METRO
Millard North 20 Millard South 14
Bellevue East 24 Bryan 10
Omaha Westside 56 Bellevue West 35
Gretna 16 Creighton Prep 13
Millard West 42 Omaha Burke 0
Lincoln High 43 Omaha Central 7
Lincoln Southeast 28 Papillion-LaVista 14
South Sioux City 40 Omaha Northwest 20