(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock and Ashland-Greenwood were dominant winners in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1

Elmwood-Murdock 73 Omaha Christian Academy 28 

Cade Hosier had six carries for 93 yards and two rushing scores and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Knights.

Other Nebraska Class D1 District 1

Weeping Water 64 Conestoga 6

Mead 42 Brownell Talbot 14

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

Johnson County Central 38 Southern 12

Thayer Central 48 Palmyra 36

EMF 74 Freeman 61

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 52 Humboldt-TRS 6 

Sloan Pelican threw for 161 yards, rushed for 65 and had five total offensive touchdowns for Johnson-Brock in the win. Jalen Behrends added 69 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Nick Parriott finished with 63 yards receiving and two touchdowns with an interception and fumble recovery on defense. Chase VanWinkel also had a receiving score on 77 yards and an interception.

Other Nebraska Class D2 District 1

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 18

BDS 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Ashland-Greenwood 40 Auburn 0 

Thomas Spears had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns to lead the way for Ashland-Greenwood, which pulled away from a 7-0 halftime lead.

Adams Central 29 Syracuse 7

Hyatt Collins had 138 yards rushing and a touchdown for Adams Central, which rushed for 293 yards among their 472 yards of total offense. Nick Conant posted 137 yards and a touchdown of his own, and Jack Trausch had 114 yards and two touchdowns on just two catches.

Elliot Kuhr had 87 yards rushing, and Kaleb Swanson had a receiving touchdown for Syracuse.

Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player

Plattsmouth 13 Mt. Michael Benedictine 10

Boys Town 59 Falls City 6

Wahoo 37 Nebraska City 0

Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 7

AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER

Gross Catholic 34 Blair 7

Elkhorn 34 Skutt Catholic 13

Ralston 51 Omaha Westview 7

Central City 48 Fort Calhoun 19

Lincoln Lutheran 47 Omaha Concordia 12

Pierce 57 Roncalli Catholic 35

Aurora 58 Platteview 6

Lincoln Christian 32 Arlington 7

Wayne 27 Raymond Central 26

Aquinas Catholic 38 Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 44 Bishop Neumann 34 

Tri County 24 David City 21

Yutan 41 North Bend Central 8

KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER AREA DISTRICT

Parkview Christian 61 Heartland Lutheran 6

Dorchester 24 Harvard 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 51 Lewiston 14

Franklin 70 Meridian 20

Red Cloud 55 Pawnee City 30

METRO

Bellevue East 53 Omaha Northwest 19

Omaha Westside 35 Millard North 23

Papillion-La Vista South 51 Omaha Burke 14

South Sioux City 67 Omaha South 60

