(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock and Ashland-Greenwood were dominant winners in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Elmwood-Murdock 73 Omaha Christian Academy 28
Cade Hosier had six carries for 93 yards and two rushing scores and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Knights.
Other Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Weeping Water 64 Conestoga 6
Mead 42 Brownell Talbot 14
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central 38 Southern 12
Thayer Central 48 Palmyra 36
EMF 74 Freeman 61
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 52 Humboldt-TRS 6
Sloan Pelican threw for 161 yards, rushed for 65 and had five total offensive touchdowns for Johnson-Brock in the win. Jalen Behrends added 69 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Nick Parriott finished with 63 yards receiving and two touchdowns with an interception and fumble recovery on defense. Chase VanWinkel also had a receiving score on 77 yards and an interception.
Other Nebraska Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Diller-Odell 18
BDS 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Ashland-Greenwood 40 Auburn 0
Thomas Spears had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns to lead the way for Ashland-Greenwood, which pulled away from a 7-0 halftime lead.
Adams Central 29 Syracuse 7
Hyatt Collins had 138 yards rushing and a touchdown for Adams Central, which rushed for 293 yards among their 472 yards of total offense. Nick Conant posted 137 yards and a touchdown of his own, and Jack Trausch had 114 yards and two touchdowns on just two catches.
Elliot Kuhr had 87 yards rushing, and Kaleb Swanson had a receiving touchdown for Syracuse.
Other KMAland Nebraska 11-Player
Plattsmouth 13 Mt. Michael Benedictine 10
Boys Town 59 Falls City 6
Wahoo 37 Nebraska City 0
Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 7
AREA DISTRICT NEBRASKA 11-PLAYER
Gross Catholic 34 Blair 7
Elkhorn 34 Skutt Catholic 13
Ralston 51 Omaha Westview 7
Central City 48 Fort Calhoun 19
Lincoln Lutheran 47 Omaha Concordia 12
Pierce 57 Roncalli Catholic 35
Aurora 58 Platteview 6
Lincoln Christian 32 Arlington 7
Wayne 27 Raymond Central 26
Aquinas Catholic 38 Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 44 Bishop Neumann 34
Tri County 24 David City 21
Yutan 41 North Bend Central 8
KMALAND NEBRASKA 6-PLAYER AREA DISTRICT
Parkview Christian 61 Heartland Lutheran 6
Dorchester 24 Harvard 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 51 Lewiston 14
Franklin 70 Meridian 20
Red Cloud 55 Pawnee City 30
METRO
Bellevue East 53 Omaha Northwest 19
Omaha Westside 35 Millard North 23
Papillion-La Vista South 51 Omaha Burke 14
South Sioux City 67 Omaha South 60