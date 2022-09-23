(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Weeping Water, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra and Johnson-Brock were KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Gross Catholic 49 Ralston 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Beatrice 28 Plattsmouth 23
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 49 Omaha Concordia 0
Roncalli Catholic 38 Boys Town 7
Platteview 48 Fort Calhoun 13
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Lincoln Christian 62 Nebraska City 26
Jhared Alvarez had 153 yards and a touchdown to lead Lincoln Christian.
Auburn 27 Raymond Central 16
Tate Hug had 96 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Auburn in the victory.
Syracuse 30 Falls City 8
Elliott Kuhr had 112 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Cy Peterson posted 89 yards rushing for Syracuse in the win.
Falls City’s David Hollins finished with 133 yards passing and 81 yards rushing.
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Aquinas Catholic 56 Louisville 14
Bishop Neumann 44 Yutan 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Centura 50 David City 6
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 54 Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Conestoga 66 Omaha Christian Academy 20
Elmwood-Murdock 30 Mead 22
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Palmyra 48 EMF 44
Drew Erhart had 352 yards passing, 88 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns to lead Palmyra. Alex Hatcher pitched in 73 yards rushing and two scores, and Hunter Pope tallied 12 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns.
Other Nebraska Class D1 District 2
Freeman 36 Johnson County Central 26
Thayer Central 36 Southern 6
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
BDS 52 Falls City Sacred Heart 26
Easton Weber posted 228 yards rushing and five touchdowns for BDS.
Other Nebraska Class D2 District 1
Johnson-Brock 44 Lourdes Central Catholic 6
Diller-Odell 48 Humboldt-TRS 44
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Parkview Christian 59 Sterling 20
Meridian 48 Dorchester 34
Pawnee City 64 Lewiston 27
METRO
Gretna 63 Bellevue East 9
Bellevue West 68 Omaha South 17
Creighton Prep 37 Omaha Burke 0
Elkhorn South 84 Omaha Northwest 14
Millard South 49 Lincoln North Star 10
Millard West 63 South Sioux City 0
Papillion-LaVista 44 Omaha Benson 10
Omaha Westside 48 Norfolk 0