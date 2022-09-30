(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart and Sterling were all KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Gross Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 3
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fort Calhoun 10
Boys Town 56 Omaha Concordia 0
Roncalli Catholic 31 Platteview 21
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Auburn 28 Lincoln Christian 20
Tate Hug carried 29 times for 216 yards and a touchdown to lead Auburn in the win.
Raymond Central 39 Syracuse 21
Kyle Peterson had 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead Raymond Central in the win.
Other Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Nebraska City 29 Falls City 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Yutan 63 Louisville 0
Zach Krajicek had a big night for Yutan with 211 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Other Nebraska Class C2 District 2
Aquinas Catholic 47 David City 6
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Bishop Neumann 48 North Bend Central 18
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Weeping Water 64 Mead 22
Elmwood-Murdock 65 Conestoga 30
Omaha Brownell Talbot 70 Omaha Christian Academy 30
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
Johnson County Central (2-3, 1-1) at Palmyra (4-1, 1-1)
Freeman 44 Southern 0
Thayer Central 46 EMF 14
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Lourdes Central Catholic 44 Diller-Odell 12
Nolan Beccard led Lourdes Central Catholic with 107 yards passing and two touchdowns while also rushing for 59 yards.
Other Nebraska Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart 72 Humboldt-TRS 22
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling 24 Dorchester 18
Parkview Christian 43 Pawnee City 16
Meridian 56 Lewiston 52
METRO
Bellevue East 51 Omaha Benson 45 — 2 OT
Gretna 40 Bellevue West 37
Creighton Prep 55 Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South 49 Fremont 7
Millard West 40 Millard North 14
Omaha Bryan 23 South Sioux City 21
Papillon-LaVista 36 Omaha Burke 0
Omaha North 64 Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-LaVista South 66 Omaha South 8
North Platte 21 Omaha Westside 17