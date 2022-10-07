(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Conestoga, Palmyra and Johnson-Brock were all winners in KMAland Nebraska action on Friday.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Skutt Catholic 42 Ralston 9
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Gross Catholic 42 Norris 14
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 31 Boys Town 21
Platteview 35 Omaha Concordia 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Auburn 31 Syracuse 13
Tate Hug had 224 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Rylan Boellstorff had 69 yards receiving for Auburn.
Cy Petersen picked up 75 yards rushing, and Elliott Kuhr had a rushing touchdown and 33 yards.
Other Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Raymond Central 33 Nebraska City 30
Lincoln Christian 44 Falls City 0
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Bishop Neumann 64 Louisville 12
Yutan 56 David City 7
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Archbishop Bergan 23 Aquinas Catholic 7
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Elmwood-Murdock 52 Weeping Water 40
Conestoga 48 Omaha Brownell Talbot 26
Mead 78 Omaha Christian Academy 30
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
EMF 52 Johnson County Central 12
Palmyra 58 Southern 42
Freeman 50 Thayer Central 48
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 44 Falls City Sacred Heart 22
Sloan Pelican had a big night for Johnson-Brock with 183 yards passing, 99 yards rushing and five total touchdowns for Johnson-Brock.
Other Nebraska Class D2 District 1
Lourdes Central Catholic (2-4, 1-2) at Humboldt-TRS (3-3, 0-3)
BDS (6-0, 3-0) at Diller-Odell (2-4, 1-2)
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Pawnee City 60 Sterling 8
Dorchester 72 Lewiston 41
Parkview Christian 57 Meridian 8
METRO
Bellevue West 49 Bellevue East 0
Elkhorn South 42 Grand Island 3
Millard North 37 Omaha Bryan 10
Millard West 17 Lincoln Southeast 16
Omaha Burke 17 Omaha Benson 14
Omaha North 42 Fremont 0
Omaha Westside 42 Kearney 14