Sloan Pelican, Johnson-Brock.jpg

Sloan Pelican, Johnson-Brock

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Conestoga, Palmyra and Johnson-Brock were all winners in KMAland Nebraska action on Friday.

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Skutt Catholic 42 Ralston 9

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Gross Catholic 42 Norris 14

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 31 Boys Town 21

Platteview 35 Omaha Concordia 0

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Auburn 31 Syracuse 13 

Tate Hug, Auburn.jpg

Tate Hug, Auburn

Tate Hug had 224 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Rylan Boellstorff had 69 yards receiving for Auburn.

Cy Petersen picked up 75 yards rushing, and Elliott Kuhr had a rushing touchdown and 33 yards.

Other Nebraska Class C1 District 2

Raymond Central 33 Nebraska City 30

Lincoln Christian 44 Falls City 0

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Bishop Neumann 64 Louisville 12

Yutan 56 David City 7

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Archbishop Bergan 23 Aquinas Catholic 7

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Elmwood-Murdock 52 Weeping Water 40

Conestoga 48 Omaha Brownell Talbot 26

Mead 78 Omaha Christian Academy 30

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

EMF 52 Johnson County Central 12

Palmyra 58 Southern 42

Freeman 50 Thayer Central 48

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 44 Falls City Sacred Heart 22 

Sloan Pelican had a big night for Johnson-Brock with 183 yards passing, 99 yards rushing and five total touchdowns for Johnson-Brock.

Other Nebraska Class D2 District 1

Lourdes Central Catholic (2-4, 1-2) at Humboldt-TRS (3-3, 0-3)

BDS (6-0, 3-0) at Diller-Odell (2-4, 1-2)

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Pawnee City 60 Sterling 8

Dorchester 72 Lewiston 41

Parkview Christian 57 Meridian 8

METRO

Bellevue West 49 Bellevue East 0

Elkhorn South 42 Grand Island 3

Millard North 37 Omaha Bryan 10

Millard West 17 Lincoln Southeast 16

Omaha Burke 17 Omaha Benson 14

Omaha North 42 Fremont 0

Omaha Westside 42 Kearney 14

