Syracuse vs. Nebraska City.jpg
Photo by Kirt Manion

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14

KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT

Ralston 42 Hastings 28

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 13 Roncalli Catholic 9 

Drake Zimmerman, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

Drake Zimmerman finished with 112 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving for Ashland-Greenwood in the key win.

Other Nebraska Class C1 District 1

Platteview 34 Boys Town 27

Fort Calhoun 48 Omaha Concordia 7

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Syracuse 42 Nebraska City 20

Auburn 35 Falls City 9

Lincoln Christian 34 Raymond Central 28

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

Bishop Neumann 57 David City 7

Yutan 21 Aquinas Catholic 0

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37 Louisville 20 

Justus Weidemann, LVSS.jpg

Justus Weidemann had 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. 

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1 

Mead 50 Conestoga 12 

Beau Lacroix had 15 rushes for 143 yards and a touchdown for Mead in the win. Luke Carritt picked up 78 yards rushing, 58 yards passing and two touchdowns of each.

Jayden Wilder finished with 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Conestoga.

Other Nebraska Class D1 District 1 

Weeping Water 78 Omaha Christian Academy 24

NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2 

EMF 56 Southern 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1 

Johnson-Brock 71 Diller-Odell 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 54 Lewiston 18

Pawnee City 56 Meridian 14

Parkview Christian 64 Dorchester 0

METRO

Creighton Prep 24 Papillion-La Vista 20

Elkhorn South 55 Omaha Burke 14

Gretna 71 Omaha South 17

Omaha Benson 33 Omaha Central 13

Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 14

Grand Island 31 Omaha North 21

Fremont 55 Omaha Northwest 32

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.