(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14
KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT
Ralston 42 Hastings 28
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 13 Roncalli Catholic 9
Drake Zimmerman finished with 112 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving for Ashland-Greenwood in the key win.
Other Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Platteview 34 Boys Town 27
Fort Calhoun 48 Omaha Concordia 7
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Syracuse 42 Nebraska City 20
Auburn 35 Falls City 9
Lincoln Christian 34 Raymond Central 28
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
Bishop Neumann 57 David City 7
Yutan 21 Aquinas Catholic 0
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 37 Louisville 20
Justus Weidemann had 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 1
Mead 50 Conestoga 12
Beau Lacroix had 15 rushes for 143 yards and a touchdown for Mead in the win. Luke Carritt picked up 78 yards rushing, 58 yards passing and two touchdowns of each.
Jayden Wilder finished with 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Conestoga.
Other Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Weeping Water 78 Omaha Christian Academy 24
NEBRASKA CLASS D1 DISTRICT 2
EMF 56 Southern 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D2 DISTRICT 1
Johnson-Brock 71 Diller-Odell 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling 54 Lewiston 18
Pawnee City 56 Meridian 14
Parkview Christian 64 Dorchester 0
METRO
Creighton Prep 24 Papillion-La Vista 20
Elkhorn South 55 Omaha Burke 14
Gretna 71 Omaha South 17
Omaha Benson 33 Omaha Central 13
Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 14
Grand Island 31 Omaha North 21
Fremont 55 Omaha Northwest 32