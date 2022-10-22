(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood clinched a district championship, Nebraska City shut out Auburn, Sterling rolled to a win and more from KMAland Nebraska on Friday.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2
Gross Catholic 41 Skutt Catholic 14
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1
Ashland-Greenwood 34 Platteview 0
Drake Zimmerman rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Nathan Upton added 89 yards and a score to lead Ashland-Greenwood.
Other Class C1-1
Fort Calhoun 32 Boys Town 25
NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2
Nebraska City 10 Auburn 0
The Nebraska City defense pitched the shutout while Cael Kreifel kicked a 22-yard field goal to virtually clinch the game for the Pioneers.
Lincoln Christian 50 Syracuse 28
Jhared Alvarez had 121 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Dane Omel went for 123 yards and two more scores for Lincoln Christian.
Syracuse rushed for 274 yards on the offensive side.
Other Class C1-2
Raymond Central 41 Falls City 6
NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2
David City 39 Louisville 7
Mason Lowe had 62 yards rushing and three touchdowns for David City.
Other C2-2
Bishop Neumann 49 Aquinas Catholic 12
KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Yutan 43 Tekamah-Herman 0
NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1
Sterling 43 Meridian 38
Wyatt Rathe had 220 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns for Sterling in the victory.
Other D6-1
Parkview Christian 62 Lewiston 30
Pawnee City 50 Dorchester 20
METRO
Omaha South 35 Bellevue East 28
Bellevue West 42 Papillion-LaVista South 20
Elkhorn South 42 Omaha North 6
Gretna 28 Lincoln East 6
Lincoln Southwest 42 Millard North 28
Millard South 34 Lincoln High 14
Omaha Burke 35 Omaha Central 14
Grand Island 52 Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Westside 63 Lincoln Northeast 7
North Platte 36 Papillion-LaVista 29