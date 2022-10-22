Drake Zimmerman, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg

(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood clinched a district championship, Nebraska City shut out Auburn, Sterling rolled to a win and more from KMAland Nebraska on Friday.

NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2

Gross Catholic 41 Skutt Catholic 14

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1

Ashland-Greenwood 34 Platteview 0 

Drake Zimmerman rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Nathan Upton added 89 yards and a score to lead Ashland-Greenwood.

Other Class C1-1

Fort Calhoun 32 Boys Town 25

NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 2 

Nebraska City 10 Auburn 0 

The Nebraska City defense pitched the shutout while Cael Kreifel kicked a 22-yard field goal to virtually clinch the game for the Pioneers.

Lincoln Christian 50 Syracuse 28  

Jhared Alvarez had 121 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Dane Omel went for 123 yards and two more scores for Lincoln Christian. 

Syracuse rushed for 274 yards on the offensive side.

Other Class C1-2

Raymond Central 41 Falls City 6

NEBRASKA CLASS C2 DISTRICT 2 

David City 39 Louisville 7

Mason Lowe had 62 yards rushing and three touchdowns for David City.

Other C2-2

Bishop Neumann 49 Aquinas Catholic 12

KMALAND NEBRASKA AREA DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Yutan 43 Tekamah-Herman 0

NEBRASKA CLASS D6 DISTRICT 1 

Sterling 43 Meridian 38 

Wyatt Rathe had 220 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns for Sterling in the victory. 

Other D6-1

Parkview Christian 62 Lewiston 30

Pawnee City 50 Dorchester 20

METRO

Omaha South 35 Bellevue East 28

Bellevue West 42 Papillion-LaVista South 20

Elkhorn South 42 Omaha North 6

Gretna 28 Lincoln East 6

Lincoln Southwest 42 Millard North 28

Millard South 34 Lincoln High 14

Omaha Burke 35 Omaha Central 14

Grand Island 52 Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Westside 63 Lincoln Northeast 7

North Platte 36 Papillion-LaVista 29

