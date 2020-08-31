(Anita) -- KMAland No. 1 CAM opened the year with a dominant performance on Friday evening.
The Barry Bower era began for the Cougars with a 60-8 victory over their 8-Man District 7 rival, Griswold. CAM spread the ball around in the win, as five different players rushed for at least 42 yards.
“It was executed pretty well offensively,” Coach Bower told KMA Sports. “Naturally, in game one, you are going to have some different things that you will have to work on from a fundamental and scheme standpoint. I thought our kids were ready to come out and play.”
Junior quarterback Lane Spieker threw the ball just three times – all completions – for 93 yards and scored two touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
“He understands the game very well,” Bower said, “but he would be the first to tell you he couldn’t do it without the guys up front. I think we can use a multitude number of players to stretch the field in all ways, but (Lane) is a very special player.”
The offense was plenty impressive, but so was the defense. Colby Rich, who had two touchdown receptions on offense, led the team with 4.0 of their 5.5 tackles for loss against a Griswold offense that had plenty of mystery with a new coaching staff in place.
“I was nervous, and I think the kids were nervous,” Bower said. “We didn’t get a scrimmage that we wanted to, and (Griswold) was in a new system. You’re trying to go off last year’s film, but (you didn’t know). Once we got into the game, we made some adjustments on the fly.”
Up next for the Cougars is another district contest with Bedford (0-1), which lost to Fremont-Mills by a 53-0 score.
“They’re going to be well-coached,” Bower said of the Bulldogs. “Coach (Jeremy) Nally and Coach (Matt) Ambrose do a heck of a job, and I have a lot of respect for (them). Their kids will come out and play hard. They’re going to hit you. You’ve got to be ready from the first snap. It’s going to be a bruiser.”
The coaching matchup also has a bit of a special feel to it. Coach Bower was the defensive backs coach at Buena Vista when Coach Ambrose played for the Beavers.
“That’s kind of a special relationship that we have,” Bower said. “We had some good times, going back and forth, and we tell some old war stories as we go. It’s kind of fun. He’s a heck of a person, heck of a coach and couldn’t be prouder of him.”
When the story-telling finishes up prior to the game, Coach Bower says his team will have to come out and execute again this week.
“We’ve got to get our skill players their touches,” he said. “Defensively, we’ve got to make sure we do a lot better job of executing our stuff up front. We need to do a better job coverage-wise in the back and understanding the overall scheme. Those are the things we’re going back to the drawing board on and make sure we hone in on.”
Jesse Schraft will have reports from Anita on Friday evening as Bedford visits CAM for an 8-Man District 7 meeting. Hear all of our coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Bower below.