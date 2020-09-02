(Glenwood) -- The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Glenwood Rams have looked every bit the part on their way to a dominant 5-0 start this season.
"The girls have started out really strong this year," Coach Chelsey Hirt said. "It's really nice to see that chemistry. In the past years, we've had some slow starts, but this team is going to drive us."
Not only have the Rams won five straight matches to start the season, but they have also yet to drop a set, amassing sweeps over Tri-Center (twice), MVAOCOU, Sidney and Underwood.
"Tri-Center's a really scrappy team," Hirt said. "We knew they were going to be a tough match. The girls don't necessarily play down to other teams or let teams get in their heads anymore, which before had been a pattern. I think this team is pretty confident."
The Rams brought back many key contributors from last season's state tournament team, but also had to fill voids left by the graduations of Taryn Bertini and Kendall Bardsley. Hirt feels Coral Matheny and Abby Hughes have filled in nicely.
"She's really stepped up into that position for us," Hirt said of Matheny. "It's really exciting to see them step into the roles we graduated."
Senior Elle Scarborough leads the way for the Rams' dynamic offense.
Scarborough -- a St. Cloud State commit -- posted four kills per set last year while tallying 51 blocks.
"Her energy and leadership is contagious," Hirt said. "Everyone idolizes her. She's also a very calm player. Her confidence level is just awesome."
Junior Brynlee Arnold was a force at the net last season, amassing 114 total blocks. Hirt feels that Arnold, who is a year older and more mature, has improved.
"She's really grown into her body," she said. "There are times when she hits the ball that I don't want to be behind it. She just has a lot of fun and she's a fun player to watch."
Kennedy Jones has also stepped up for the Rams offensively while Grace Boles and Kelly Embrace have set their hitters up for success.
The Rams entered the season ranked No. 6 in Class 4A and as the favorite to win the Hawkeye Ten Conference. While winning the conference and returning to state are long-term goals, Hirt says they're focused on taking things one game at a time.
"If we start overthinking, then maybe we don't meet those expectations and that ruins our season. I can't have that." Hirt said.
Glenwood resumes action Saturday at the Atlantic Tournament, followed by a contest with Red Oak Tuesday on Senior Night, which can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"It's going to be fun," Hirt said. "I'm looking forward to it, I know the girls are, too."
The complete interview with Coach Hirt can be heard below.