(KMAland) -- KMAland A/1A/2A No. 1 Underwood has very rarely failed to live up to their lofty status this season.
The Eagles (7-0 overall, 4-0 1A District 8) lead the state with an average scoring margin of 52.29. And while their most recent win was a 70-0 shutout of West Monona, Coach Nate Mechaelsen says they weren’t always on the top of their game.
“I wasn’t super pleased with our first half,” Mechaelsen told KMA Sports. “Just being ready to play. I felt like all year we had basically shown up and were ready to play out of the gate. I think we weren’t ready completely on Friday, and I’ll take blame on that.”
To Underwood’s credit, they responded in a big way in the second half rolling on to their second consecutive shutout victory. The offense accounted for 448 total yards, rushing for 300 behind 202 from Joey Anderson, who had three touchdowns, and throwing for 148.
Defensively, the Eagles forced another five turnovers and had 11.0 tackles for loss while holding the Spartans to just 172 total yards of offense. That’s been par for the course from the Eagles this season. Each week, they’ve been dominant in every phase, and Coach Mechaelsen believes a lot of that is from their practice habits.
“We try to keep our kids as fresh as possible,” he said. “We’re trying to get a lot of reps from a lot of guys (in practice). We’re trying to develop some depth, and I think that keeps kids hungry, especially some of the backups. Our mindset is, every Friday night we get an opportunity to play football. After this week it’s win or go home. We’ve got to take care of business, and we’ve got to get better each week in order to do that.”
This week, Underwood will look to clinch an outright district championship when they host Kuemper Catholic (4-3, 3-1). The Knights dropped their first district matchup to Treynor, 35-21, on Friday evening.
“When we set goals, (a district championship) is the first goal that you set,” Mechaelsen said. “We’ve had a lot of good teams the past four or five years, but we haven’t won a district championship since 2015. I think winning a district sets you up in your path through the playoffs. Our kids recognize that, and I think it’s important to them.”
Despite last week’s loss, Kuemper has plenty to play for, including a share of a district title and – with a little help – a No. 1 seed in the district.
“I think they improve every week,” Mechaelsen said. “They were a young football team at the beginning of the year and that youth is growing each and every week. They’re gaining more confidence, and I think they’re a team with a ton of potential.”
Like Underwood, Kuemper can run it or throw it. They’ve gone for 1,274 yards this season on the ground, led by emerging junior Taye Vonnahme and his 594 yards rushing. They’ve also thrown for 721 behind junior quarterback Cooper Pottebaum, who has 617 of those yards and four touchdowns.
“They play extremely hard,” Mechaelsen added. “We played their freshman squad last week in a sub-varsity game, and it just stuck out to me to how hard the coaching staff has that group of players playing. We’re going to have a hungry team coming in here on Friday and a team that is going to give us their best shot.”
John Tiarks will provide updates throughout the evening on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can also watch the Underwood/Kuemper matchup at our website with a 7:00 kickoff.
