(Underwood) -- The KMAland No. 1 Underwood Eagles went to work on Friday, handled their business and are now preparing for another home matchup in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.
Coach Nate Mechaelsen’s team rolled to a 49-7 win over West Central Valley last Friday evening, racking up over 200 yards of passing and rushing offense in the process.
“I was really pleased with Friday,” Coach Mechaelsen told KMA Sports. “I think our goal was to handle business, and the main thing was to get out fast and avoid injury. I think we did all of that.”
Sophomore quarterback Alex Ravlin was efficient in throwing for 223 yards and three touchdowns, including 141 and one to senior receiver Brayden Wollan. Further, Joey Anderson rushed five times, scored two times and put up 79 yards to lead the rushing attack.
“The offense was clicking, the defense remained stout and we were able to play a lot of guys in the second half,” Mechaelsen added. “That’s always a good thing.”
The blowout win for the Eagles was merely their latest. Outside of their 49-22 loss to last year’s 2A champion OABCIG, Underwood (7-1) has outscored opponents by a staggering 43.9 points per game.
“Coming into the year, we were a pretty experienced team,” Mechaelsen said. “Areas where we didn’t have experience, like quarterback, it was nice to have a bunch of guys that had played a lot of football around Alex. We felt we were going to lean on that experience right away, and we were able to start clicking relatively quickly.”
Underwood faces a tough test in the 1A second round on Friday with Woodward-Granger (6-2) coming to town. The Hawks played in a very difficult Class 1A District 8 with their only losses to stalwarts Van Meter and Panorama.
“It’s a real physical team,” Mechaelsen said. “They like to get in the I formation and run the ball. Their backs are tough to bring down and real shifty. It’s a bigger team than we’ve seen recently.”
Woodward-Granger has rushed for over 1,600 yards this season, led by senior Kade Polich (704 yards, 11 TD) and Jake Lego (528 yards, 7 TD).
“We’ve got to stop the run,” Mechaelsen said. “That’s what they want to do. They will come down hill and won’t try to trick you or anything like that. We’ll need to make them throw a little more than they want to.”
On defense, the Hawks have totaled 40.5 tackles for loss and forced 19 turnovers on the season.
“They’re really active on defense with a lot of athletes,” Mechaelsen added. “Offensively, we’ll have to continue to run the ball well to set up our passing game on the outside. Set up the pass with the run, continue to do that and then we’ll have a shot.”
John Tiarks is in Underwood on Friday, providing reports during KMA Sports’ Friday night coverage. Hear complete round two coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Mechaelsen linked below.