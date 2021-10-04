(Lenox) -- Lenox football had an unexpected off week this past Friday. Due to injuries and illness that led to low numbers, Griswold was unable to play.
With a week off and two big games ahead, co-head coach Michael Nardini says his KMAland No. 3 Tigers (6-0 overall, 5-0 8-Player District 9) did the best they could to prepare for the finish to the regular season.
“We talked about on Monday that it was going to be a big focus-on-us week,” he said. “It was more about who we are as a team and taking care of each other. Wednesday is when we found out we weren’t going to have the game, so our attention changed to what we need to do to get the necessary reps in.”
The week off also served as a break from the grind of the regular week-to-week work that goes into preparing for a new opponent. It also allowed for the Tigers to nurse any bruises or other injuries that may have been festering.
However, it did put a stop to the downhill momentum that had permeated the Tigers program all throughout the year. Their most recent contest was a 38-0 shutout of Stanton-Essex in a game that was shortened due to injuries sustained by the Vikings. The 47.6 margin of victory currently ranks third in 8-player.
“Our kids have really focused on the attention to detail,” Nardini said. “We do a really good job of communicating, identifying formations and defensive fronts. It helps that our offensive linemen and tight ends are very experienced. I’ve been really impressed with how the backs have been able to find seams and holes even when it doesn’t look like anything is there.”
The offensive front has been a topic of conversation all season for Lenox, which touts arguably the most impressive trio in KMAland. That impressiveness comes from size, as Hernan Castor (6-1, 245 lbs), Dawson Marshall (6-2, 235 pounds) and Devin Whipple (6-1, 300 lbs) are all imposing figures. However, it’s not all just size.
“I get to see them every day in practice,” Nardini said. “They love the game of football and love to be an offensive lineman. They’re smart football players. We’re getting to the point where a lot of our kids are getting past the high school phase, and they’re becoming just football-smart kids. They understand why we block the way we are. It helps when you can identify that.”
Lenox faces a tough test in non-district action this week when they travel to KMAland No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (5-1). The Blue Devils have rallied off five consecutive wins after an opening week defeat to Stanton-Essex.
“They’re very athletic,” Nardini said. “They’ve got a lot of good athletes. You see a lot of kids that when they get the football in their hands they can make a lot of plays. We’ve got to account for them and what they can do.”
Nardini notes the Blue Devils defense is a bit like their offense. They rely on their athletes to be aggressive and make plays in space.
“(We need to) just get a hat on people,” he said. “They’ll come out and put people in close position, and if you don’t put a hat on them they’ll get you for a tackle for loss. We need to make sure we get there, get the hands on and be physical. We can’t go through lapses (after time off) or take any steps backwards. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday will be high intensity practices and will look to get our kids back in game shape for Friday.”
Jesse Cox will have reports from Lenox/Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s week seven coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday evening.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Nardini linked below.