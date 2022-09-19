(Treynor) -- Following three tight games to open the season, the Treynor football team rolled to a 48-0 Homecoming win over West Monona this past Friday.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (3-1 overall, 1-0 Class 1A District 8) opened their district season in dominant fashion – a welcome reprieve from the tense, tight games of the first three weeks.
“It was a solid win for us,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports. “It’s always good to get a shutout for the defense. They bounced back after a tough game the week before, and it was good to get a shutout for them. We had some big plays in special teams and defense, and all in all, it was a pretty good effort from the guys.”
Senior Jacob Pote led the defense with 7.0 tackles while senior Caden Hill topped a defensive unit that had 9.0 total tackles for loss with 2.0 TFLs. Another senior, Kayden Dirks, had three interceptions, returning one for a score, and sophomore Bradley Stock hopped on a fumble.
“Aside from Friday, our games have been pretty close, and they’ve stayed steady and focused,” Casey said. “I thought we lost focus when we got ahead early on Friday night, but we rebounded and got back on track. (The kids) have stayed calm and in the moment. They’ve stayed pretty steady, and that’s been a big plus for us because we were so un-tested and inexperienced in terms of Friday night.”
While the defense had a breakout performance, the offense continues to learn and grow within their new offensive scheme that leans heavier on the pass than a Treynor unit has in years.
Dirks threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, finding junior Karson Elwood for five receptions, 90 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals also rushed for 120 yards, led by 34 and two touchdowns from senior Kyle Moss.
“There are still some things we can always get a lot better and a lot sharper,” Casey said. “I’ve been really pleased with it, and we’ve done some nice things, but there’s always things we can do better.”
Treynor moves onward this week with another district matchup at home against East Sac County (0-4, 0-1). The Raiders have played a difficult schedule with losses to teams – South Central Calhoun, Ridge View, OABCIG and Underwood – with a combined 12-4 record.
“It looks like they’re doing a few different things offensively,” Casey said. “They’ve done the same stuff for a long, long time – as long as we’ve played them. Just glancing at some film, it appears they are doing a little bit of some new things offensively. It’s more of a spread look, perhaps. One thing you can count on with those guys is that they’re going to be a physical football team regardless of what their scheme is.”
The East Sac County offense has focused a bit more on the pass over the last several years, although this year’s squad has struggled to hang on to it. The Raiders have thrown 10 interceptions on 65 pass attempts, and they’re averaging just 2.1 yards per carry when they turn to the running game. Again, much of that could be due to their tough slate.
When it comes to the matchup on Friday, Coach Casey returns to physicality as a talking point.
“The more snaps we get, the more Fridays we play, the better we get,” he said. “It’s something we have to work on continually and practice every week. We’ve got to work on it and rep it in practice.”
And with some big games against Underwood and Kuemper – and a potential playoff game – on the horizon, Casey is looking for his team to clean things up across the board.
“We didn’t do a very good job in the turnover game (on offense) this past Friday,” he added. “We got down to the one a couple times and didn’t score. We’ve got to clean some stuff up. East Sac is a team that will take advantage of it. We have to stay disciplined and focused.”
Watch Treynor/East Sac County at KMA’s Video Stream page on Friday evening and listen to all of KMA’s Week 5 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Check out the complete interview with Coach Casey below.