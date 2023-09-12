(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard football is on the board for the 2023 season, picking up their first win in three tries this past Friday evening.
The KMAland No. 9 Crusaders (1-2 overall, 1-1 8-Player District 9) have played one of the top-20 schedules in 8-Player and suffered a pair of tight losses to strong Turkey Valley and Baxter teams. This past Friday, though, they took out their frustration on Collins-Maxwell in a 47-6 rout.
“Finally got things clicking for us,” Crusaders head coach Chris Mohr told KMA Sports. “We lost our first two games, and we really just beat ourselves with penalties and some turnovers. This past week, we got those kind of cleaned up and really capitalized on everything on the field.”
In the win, Wyatt Oswald passed for and rushed for over 100 yards, finishing with 118 through the air and 104 on the ground. Freshman Caden Oswald added 70 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and both Kolby Culbertson and Cal Heydon had three receptions with one touchdown each while combining for the 118 air yards.
“Wyatt has done a really good job running the ball and taking command out there,” Coach Mohr said of Oswald. “(Heydon) has had really good receiving yards for us, and then those two flip over on defense at the linebacker position and do a really good job.”
Oswald has a team-high 29.5 tackles while Heydon is second with 22.0 and also has a fumble recovery and two interceptions to lead the defense. Culbertson has added 20.5 tackles on the year.
The schedule won’t get any easier this week when the Crusaders travel to undefeated and KMAland No. 2 CAM (3-0 overall, 2-0 8-Player District 10).
“They have good team speed and are physical,” Coach Mohr said of the Cougars. “They’ll get on you. These mistakes, we’ve got to get that stuff cleaned up because CAM is a team that will really capitalize on that. We have to meet their physicality. Speed-wise, I think we match up well with them, and we’re looking forward to playing them on Friday night.”
CAM hasn’t been tested yet this season while rushing for 803 yards. Junior quarterback Chase Spieker has a team-high 339 yards rushing and has thrown for 322 yards while accounting for 14 offensive touchdowns.
“It’s just a want-to attitude,” Mohr said. “We’ve got guys I feel we’re going to match up with them really well. It’s just matching them mano a mano. The guys have to match that level of physicality on Friday night. We’ve got to shut down the run game and force them to pass. Then we’ve got to play mistake-free football.
“We can’t turn the ball over and have penalties like we have the last three weeks. If we (avoid) that, look out on Friday night.”
Todd Jacobson will have reports from CAM/Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s Week 4 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.
