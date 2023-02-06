(Creston) -- The reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year is on her way to take those talents to the next level with Grand View.
Creston star Nevaeh Randall recently committed to the Des Moines school and talked with KMA Sports on her decision.
“I have former teammates that decided to go to Grand View,” Randall said, “and they said their experience is very positive. I recently did a campus tour, and I sat in on a practice. The coaches and players were very welcoming.”
Randall led the Hawkeye Ten Conference this past summer in batting average (.456), slugging percentage (.903), total bases (93), doubles (12), home runs (10) and RBI (43) on her way to earning the top offensive award in KMAland.
“I was really focused on Grand View,” Randall said of her recruiting process. “I had other offers, but they were either out of state or a little too far up north for my liking. Grand View really caught my eye, so I’m glad I decided to go (there)."
Randall will join with former teammate and infield mate Gracie Hagle, who was in Grand View’s 2022 recruiting class.
“Me and her were very close in high school,” Randall said. “Once she said that Grand View was a really good choice, and I would like it just as much as she did, I figured I would give it a shot.”
Randall isn’t sure what her future looks like at Grand View, but she has spent much of her career playing on the hot corner for Creston.
“I’m very proud of myself,” she added. “All this hard work has paid off and got me to where I wanted to be since I was a little girl. It doesn’t end here. I’m still working and continuing to get better for my last high school season. I’ve always kind of had that mindset to (play college softball). Since my eighth grade year, I’ve always tried my best to become a college athlete.”
Check out the full interview with Randall on her college decision below.