(Council Bluffs) -- The reigning KMAland Offensive Softball Player of the Year made her college decision official this weekend.
Lewis Central’s senior all-around standout Haley Bach picked Central College on Sunday.
“It means everything to me,” Bach told KMA Sports. “It means all my hard work has paid off, and I’ll get to live out my dream of playing a sport in college.”
Bach hit .615 with a .706 on-base percentage and a .954 slugging percentage during her junior season with the Titans. She led the Hawkeye Ten in batting average, on-base percentage, total hits (40), doubles (11), triples (4) and walks (20).
“I’ve been going to a lot of camps since my freshman year, and I went to Central my sophomore year in the summer,” Bach said. “I really enjoyed it there. I started doing my research more, and I went on a couple visits. I love the school.”
Bach says Central’s positives include the class size, the atmosphere and the friendly welcome she received.
“Everyone was always saying ‘Hi’ and waving,” she said. “Everyone seems really happy there. I know a couple players there, and they all seem to love it. I love (Coach George Wares and Coach Alicia O’Brien). They seem like they can help me turn into a better player and person.”
