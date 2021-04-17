(Des Moines) -- The qualifiers for Thursday's Drake Relays have been announced, and KMAland has 56 of them.
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have updates from Des Moines on Thursday. The complete list of area qualifiers is available below.
GIRLS
100: Lilly Juhnke, Sioux City West, Holly Duax, Sioux City West
3000: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East
100 Hurdles: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
4x100: Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley, Sioux City West, Sioux City East
4x400: Harlan, Bishop Heelan
SMR: Sioux City West
Long Jump: Maddie Bergman (Lewis Central), Maddie Fry (Nodaway Valley), Lilly McNaughton (LeMars)
Shot Put: Kenzie Schon (Kuemper), Zoe Rus (Underwood), Sara Morales (Shenandoah), Molly Venteicher (CAM), Kelsey Fields (Creston)
Discus: Haylee Seidler (Underwood), Tessa Smith (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Kelsey Fields (Creston)
BOYS
100: Aidan Hall (Harlan), Brayden Wollan (Underwood)
400: Brayden Wollan (Underwood)
800: Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic)
1600: Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Gabe Nash (Sioux City North)
3200: Gabe Nash (Sioux City North), Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Jaysen Bouwers (Sioux City North)
110 Hurdles: Sid Schaaf (Treynor), Noah James (Treynor)
400 Hurdles: Gavin Smith (Audubon), Connor McKee (CAM), Noah James (Treynor), Sid Schaaf (Treynor)
4x100: Glenwood, Underwood
4x200: Treynor
4x400: Underwood, Treynor
4x800: Sioux City North
DMR: Sioux City North, Lewis Central
High Jump: Noah James (Treynor), Isaac Jones (Clarinda), Brogan Allensworth (Riverside)
Long Jump: Aidan Kuehl (Bishop Heelan)
Shot Put: Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central), Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon VanderSluis (LeMars)
Discus: Caden LaFleur (Bishop Heelan), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon VanderSluis (LeMars)