Drake Relays
Photo: Drake Relays

(Des Moines) -- The qualifiers for Thursday's Drake Relays have been announced, and KMAland has 56 of them. 

Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have updates from Des Moines on Thursday. The complete list of area qualifiers is available below.

GIRLS 

100Lilly Juhnke, Sioux City West, Holly Duax, Sioux City West

3000: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East

100 Hurdles: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

4x100: Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley, Sioux City West, Sioux City East

4x400: Harlan, Bishop Heelan 

SMR: Sioux City West

Long Jump: Maddie Bergman (Lewis Central), Maddie Fry (Nodaway Valley), Lilly McNaughton (LeMars)

Shot Put: Kenzie Schon (Kuemper), Zoe Rus (Underwood), Sara Morales (Shenandoah), Molly Venteicher (CAM), Kelsey Fields (Creston)

Discus: Haylee Seidler (Underwood), Tessa Smith (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), Kelsey Fields (Creston)

BOYS 

100: Aidan Hall (Harlan), Brayden Wollan (Underwood) 

400: Brayden Wollan (Underwood)

800: Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic)

1600: Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Gabe Nash (Sioux City North) 

3200: Gabe Nash (Sioux City North), Will Lohr (Sioux City North), Jaysen Bouwers (Sioux City North)

110 Hurdles: Sid Schaaf (Treynor), Noah James (Treynor)

400 Hurdles: Gavin Smith (Audubon), Connor McKee (CAM), Noah James (Treynor), Sid Schaaf (Treynor) 

4x100: Glenwood, Underwood

4x200: Treynor 

4x400: Underwood, Treynor

4x800: Sioux City North

DMR: Sioux City North, Lewis Central

High Jump: Noah James (Treynor), Isaac Jones (Clarinda), Brogan Allensworth (Riverside) 

Long Jump: Aidan Kuehl (Bishop Heelan) 

Shot Put: Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central), Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon VanderSluis (LeMars) 

Discus: Caden LaFleur (Bishop Heelan), Layne Pryor (Woodbine), Brandon VanderSluis (LeMars) 

Download PDF 2021 Drake Relay Qualifiers

