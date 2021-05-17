KMAland Golf

(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland conference teams and 25 individuals from the area advanced on in regional girls golf on Monday.

Check out the advancing teams and individuals with complete results from host sites that submitted results below:

Iowa Class 1A Region 1C at Fort Dodge 

Advancing Teams: 1. Remsen, St. Mary’s 384, 2. Newell-Fonda 407

KMAland Individuals Advancing: 2. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (85); 5. Kim Daily, Glidden-Ralston (97)

Iowa Class 1A Region 2A at Dunlap

Advancing Teams: 1. Kingsley-Pierson 398, 2. Boyer Valley 408, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 427

KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (92); 3. Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard (96); 4. Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (96); 6. Sydney Beymer, Audubon (99)

Iowa Class 1A Region 2B at Anita 

Advancing Teams: 1. Westwood 419, 2. CAM 421, 3. Mount Ayr 450

KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Reese Snyder, CAM (95); 5. Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox (103); 6. Meredith Rich, CAM (105); 7. Mady McKee, CAM (105)

Iowa Class 1A Region 2C at Neola 

Advancing Teams: 1. Sidney 400, 2. St. Albert 401

KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (86); 2. Avery Dowling, Sidney (88); 3. Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (90); 4. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (97); 5. Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert (97); 6. Adi Brink & McKenna Sick, Riverside (100)

Iowa Class 1A Region 5C at Pleasantville 

Advancing Teams: 1. Pleasantville 407, 2. Moravia 478

KMAland Individuals Advancing: 3. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (100); 5. Clara Ballanger, Moravia (110)

Iowa Class 2A Region 2A at Panora 

No results submitted.

Iowa Class 2A Region 2B at Shenandoah

Advancing Teams: 1. Shenandoah 381, 2. Treynor 416, 3. Red Oak 449

KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Maddie Lewis, Treynor (90); 2. Brooke Bauer, Shenandoah (92); 3. Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah (94); 4. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (96); 5. Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (96); 6. Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah (99)

