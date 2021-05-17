(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland conference teams and 25 individuals from the area advanced on in regional girls golf on Monday.
Check out the advancing teams and individuals with complete results from host sites that submitted results below:
Iowa Class 1A Region 1C at Fort Dodge
Advancing Teams: 1. Remsen, St. Mary’s 384, 2. Newell-Fonda 407
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 2. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (85); 5. Kim Daily, Glidden-Ralston (97)
View the complete results below:
Iowa Class 1A Region 2A at Dunlap
Advancing Teams: 1. Kingsley-Pierson 398, 2. Boyer Valley 408, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 427
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Alexia Miller, Boyer Valley (92); 3. Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard (96); 4. Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (96); 6. Sydney Beymer, Audubon (99)
View the complete results below:
Iowa Class 1A Region 2B at Anita
Advancing Teams: 1. Westwood 419, 2. CAM 421, 3. Mount Ayr 450
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Reese Snyder, CAM (95); 5. Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox (103); 6. Meredith Rich, CAM (105); 7. Mady McKee, CAM (105)
View the complete results below:
Iowa Class 1A Region 2C at Neola
Advancing Teams: 1. Sidney 400, 2. St. Albert 401
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (86); 2. Avery Dowling, Sidney (88); 3. Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (90); 4. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (97); 5. Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert (97); 6. Adi Brink & McKenna Sick, Riverside (100)
View the complete results below:
Iowa Class 1A Region 5C at Pleasantville
Advancing Teams: 1. Pleasantville 407, 2. Moravia 478
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 3. Kynser Reed, Melcher-Dallas (100); 5. Clara Ballanger, Moravia (110)
View complete results below:
Iowa Class 2A Region 2A at Panora
No results submitted.
Iowa Class 2A Region 2B at Shenandoah
Advancing Teams: 1. Shenandoah 381, 2. Treynor 416, 3. Red Oak 449
KMAland Individuals Advancing: 1. Maddie Lewis, Treynor (90); 2. Brooke Bauer, Shenandoah (92); 3. Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah (94); 4. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (96); 5. Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (96); 6. Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah (99)
View the complete recap linked here.