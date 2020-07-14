(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig beat Atlantic, Harlan took down AL, LC lost to SBL and more from the night in regular season KMAland baseball and softball.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 5
Trey Brotherton went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, and Charlie Wiebers added three hits, an RBI and two runs. Evan Turin pitched in a hit and two runs, and Logan Dahm had two hits and an RBI for the Monarchs.
Gunner Kirchhoff led Atlantic with two hits and two RBI, and Bodie Johnson added two hits and an RBI.
NC: Harlan 11 Abraham Lincoln 3
Brenden Bartley had a big night with a double and five RBI, and Joey Moser and Isaiah Ahrenholtz added a hit and two RBI for Harlan.
Ben Fichter, Zane Olsen and Kobie Ferguson all had one RBI each for Abraham Lincoln.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Lewis Central 1
Deric Fitzgerald had two hits and scored a run, and Sean Owens and Jacob Massey drove in one run each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
JC Dermody topped the Lewis Central offense with two hits and an RBI.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 5
Non-Conference
Harlan 11 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Lewis Central 1
Sioux City East 9 Indianola 3 (Game 1)
Indianola 9 Sioux City East 6 (Game 2)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Non-Conference
Storm Lake 6 Sioux City North 2