Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.