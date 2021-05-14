(KMAland) -- In a big day of sectional golf, KMAland had 11 teams and 15 additional individuals advance to districts on Friday.
Check out recaps and results from Coon Rapids, North Mahaska, Woodbury Central, Boyer Valley, Lenox, Lamoni, Shenandoah, Panorama and Atlantic below.
Class 1A Sectional at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Coon Rapids-Bayard shot three strokes better than Earlham to take the second qualifying spot for districts. The Crusaders got a 78 from Josue Ramirez and finished with a 343 as a team to take runner-up behind St. Edmond’s 324.
St. Edmond’s Drew Schaeffer was the overall medalist with a 75 while Earlham’s TJ Harkins (81) and Audubon’s Joey Schramm (83) advanced as individuals to district play.
View the complete results below.
Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska
Sigourney and Moravia were the top two teams and will advance to districts after shooting a 354 and 363, respectively.
Moravia’s Kaleb Templeton finished second with an 85 to end up two strokes shy of medalist Josh Mohr of Sigourney. Moravia’s Kaden Whitlow took fourth with an 88.
View the complete results below.
Class 1A Sectional at Woodbury Central
Woodbine’s Cory Bantam moved out of the 1A sectional in Moville and will play at next week’s district tournament.
The Tigers standout fired a 91 to finish fourth behind West Monona’s Owen Collison (79) and Kingsley-Pierson’s Brayden Wilson (89) and Jake Utesch (90).
Kingsley-Pierson and Westwood were the top two teams with a 369 and a 377, respectively. View complete results from the meet below.
Class 1A Sectional at Boyer Valley
St. Albert shot a 332 and CAM finished with a 353 to move on to the next round in postseason play.
St. Albert’s Brett Klusman was the overall medalist with a 75 while Jacob Fetter of Logan-Magnolia had an 82 as the runner-up. Boyer Valley’s Clay Roberts, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Trey Petersen and Lane Sundberg of St. Albert all shot 84s to advance to districts.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Class 1A Sectional at Lenox
Fremont-Mills edged Sidney with a 339 to the Cowboys’ 341 to win the sectional championship. Both teams advance on to the district tournament.
Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam were in the top two spots with a 74 and 76, respectively, while Fremont-Mills had the next two in Cooper Langfelt (78) and Jake Malcom (80). Sidney’s Will Bryant was also in the top five with an 85.
Other individual advancers to districts are Philip Franks of Essex-Stanton and Southwest Valley’s Owen Wilkinson, who both shot an 87. View the complete results from the meet below.
Class 1A Sectional at Lamoni
Bedford shot a 391 and Wayne finished with a 395 to advance on to district play. The Bulldogs were led by overall medalist Owen Lucas, who finished with a 91. Wayne’s RC Hicks and Zeb Nading shot a 93 and 95 in second and third, respectively.
Nodaway Valley’s duo of Matthew Weber and Kaden Herr also advanced on to the district tournament, finishing with matching 96s.
View the complete summary linked below.
Class 2A Sectional at Shenandoah
Treynor’s 322 and Clarinda’s 340 helped the teams advance on to district tournament action. Shenandoah’s Carter Ruzek was the medalist with a 73 and among individual district qualifiers.
View the complete recap linked here.
Class 2A Sectional at Panorama
Kuemper shot a 344 to win their sectional at Lake Panorama. Jack Tiefenthaler shot an 80 to finish as the medalist while Mitchell Badding was fourth with an 85.
Other scores for the Knights: Maverick Schwabe 88, Tyler Auen 91, Carter Putney 92, Benicio Lujano 107.
IKM-Manning's Tyler Brandt also advanced with an 86.
Class 3A Sectional at Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig’s Parker Bekkerus was the highest area finisher in Atlantic, carding a 76 to finish two strokes shy of medalist Korell Easton of ADM. The host Trojans were three strokes shy of qualifying as a team.
While Atlantic did not qualify, Braden Smith, Drey Newell and Garrett McLaren will all advance thanks to matching rounds of 80.
View full results from the meet below.
Class 3A Sectional at Winterset
Creston finished sixth with a 356 while Colby Burg was the Panthers highest finisher with an 84 in ninth. View the complete results below.