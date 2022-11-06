(KMAland) -- The KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series is today!
Earlier this week, KMA Sports announced the coaches, rosters and schedule for the event. Check out the complete info below:
The sixth annual event begins at the Glenwood High School at 1:00 PM this Sunday at November 6th. The event is open to the public with an admission fee of $5 with all proceeds going to a select charity to be announced.
Here are the rosters for Sunday's series:
Coach Elle Crees (Harlan)
Delaney Ambrose, Underwood
Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central
Lainey DeVries, Red Oak
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK
Madison Kjergaard, Harlan
Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal
Landry Miller, St. Albert
Ella Myler, Missouri Valley
Doryn Paup, Creston
Coach Beth Peterson (Woodbine)
Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda
Makenna Askeland, Griswold
Jaimee Davis, East Mills
Addison Erickson, Woodbine
Leah Hall, Underwood
Kiralyn Horton, Treynor
Emily Hutt, Sidney
Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside
Coach Lisa Sparks (Southwest Valley)
Bree Bower, CAM
Cadence Douglas, Lenox
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia
Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley
Kate Lantz, Shenandoah
Kaden Payne, Sidney
Grace Porter, AHSTW
Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia
Coach Liz Stein (Underwood)
Madison Baldwin, Riverside
Josi Clark, Abraham Lincoln
Taylor Cole, Clarinda
Avery Dowling, Sidney
Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln
Lexi Noelck, Atlantic
Reese Snyder, CAM
Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center
Jenna Stephens, Stanton
Coach Taylor Sudmann (Fremont-Mills)
Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills
Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood
Marleigh Johnson, Stanton
Ryanne Mullen, Southwest Valley
Teryn Shields, Murray
Ava Rush, Atlantic
Delaney Simpson, Treynor
Miah Urban, East Mills
Emily Williams, East Mills
Coach Megan West (Missouri Valley)
Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside
Preslie Arbaugh, Tri-Center
Emily Baker, Bedford
Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln
Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley
Aspen Crouse, East Mills
Gracie Hays, Lewis Central
Delaney Holeton, Glenwood
Jada Jensen, Atlantic
The series will have two pools of three with the top two from each pool advancing to play in a championship bracket. Here is the schedule for Sunday:
SCHEDULE
**Pool Play games will be one set to 21**
**Semifinals, championship & 5th place will be one set to 25**
Round 1: Crees vs. Sparks & Peterson vs. Sudmann
Round 2: Crees vs. Stein & Peterson vs. West
Round 3: Sparks vs. Stein & Sudmann vs. West
Round 4: Semifinals
Round 5: Championship & 5th Place