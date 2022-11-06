SeniorVBSeriesSquare.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series is today!

Earlier this week, KMA Sports announced the coaches, rosters and schedule for the event. Check out the complete info below:

The sixth annual event begins at the Glenwood High School at 1:00 PM this Sunday at November 6th. The event is open to the public with an admission fee of $5 with all proceeds going to a select charity to be announced.

Here are the rosters for Sunday's series:

Coach Elle Crees (Harlan)

Delaney Ambrose, Underwood

Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central

Lainey DeVries, Red Oak

Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK

Madison Kjergaard, Harlan

Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal

Landry Miller, St. Albert

Ella Myler, Missouri Valley

Doryn Paup, Creston

Coach Beth Peterson (Woodbine)

Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda

Makenna Askeland, Griswold

Jaimee Davis, East Mills

Addison Erickson, Woodbine

Leah Hall, Underwood

Kiralyn Horton, Treynor

Emily Hutt, Sidney

Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside

Coach Lisa Sparks (Southwest Valley)

Bree Bower, CAM

Cadence Douglas, Lenox

Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia

Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley

Kate Lantz, Shenandoah

Kaden Payne, Sidney

Grace Porter, AHSTW

Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia

Coach Liz Stein (Underwood)

Madison Baldwin, Riverside

Josi Clark, Abraham Lincoln

Taylor Cole, Clarinda

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln

Lexi Noelck, Atlantic

Reese Snyder, CAM

Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

Coach Taylor Sudmann (Fremont-Mills)

Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills

Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood

Marleigh Johnson, Stanton

Ryanne Mullen, Southwest Valley

Teryn Shields, Murray

Ava Rush, Atlantic

Delaney Simpson, Treynor

Miah Urban, East Mills

Emily Williams, East Mills

Coach Megan West (Missouri Valley)

Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside

Preslie Arbaugh, Tri-Center

Emily Baker, Bedford

Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln

Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley

Aspen Crouse, East Mills

Gracie Hays, Lewis Central

Delaney Holeton, Glenwood

Jada Jensen, Atlantic

The series will have two pools of three with the top two from each pool advancing to play in a championship bracket. Here is the schedule for Sunday:

SCHEDULE

**Pool Play games will be one set to 21**

**Semifinals, championship & 5th place will be one set to 25**

Round 1: Crees vs. Sparks & Peterson vs. Sudmann

Round 2: Crees vs. Stein & Peterson vs. West

Round 3: Sparks vs. Stein & Sudmann vs. West

Round 4: Semifinals

Round 5: Championship & 5th Place

