(KMAland) -- Treynor won a thriller, Underwood rolled, the Battle for the Rock went back to Mount Ayr and Kuemper, Sidney, AHSTW and SW Valley also won in small-class 11-Player action on Friday.
Treynor 21 St. Albert 17
Kayden Dirks hit Alan Young on a Hail Mary touchdown just before the end of the first half and then with four seconds to snag the thrilling victory. Dirks threw for 273 yards and the two touchdowns while Young had nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Moss also carried 20 times for 98 yards.
Brendan Monahan had a big game on the ground for St. Albert with 258 yards and two touchdowns while adding 40 yards receiving.
Kuemper Catholic 34 Logan-Magnolia 12
Logan Sibenaller rushed for 170 yards, and DJ Vonnahme added two touchdowns passing and had a pick-six on defense for the Knights.
Sidney 21 Wayne 16
Jeramiah Ballon had 75 yards rushing and returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to lead the Cowboys in the win.
AHSTW 32 IKM-Manning 0
Cole Scheffler had there total touchdowns, including two receiving scores of 15 and 83 yards and returning a punt for a touchdown for 75 yards. Kyle Sternberg threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Luke Sternberg posted 128 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Nick Denning led the defense with 11 tackles and an interception.
Underwood 58 Tri-Center 14
Maddox Nelson, Graham Jensen and Gage Savin combined for 144 yards and three touchdowns for Underwood in the win.
Southwest Valley 17 Central Decatur 11
Southwest Valley grabbed a thrilling win behind a late touchdown run from Evan Timmerman. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 54 Nodaway Valley 0
The Mount Ayr trio of Braydon Pierson, Jaydon Knight and Jaixen Frost combined for five offensive touchdowns in the dominant win. The Battle for the Rock Trophy returns to Mount Ayr.
Small Class 11-Player Area District Scores
Pleasantville 13 Lynnville-Sully 7
Woodward-Granger 20 Madrid 8
West Central Valley 35 North Mahaska 14
Ogden 41 Perry 0
North Tama 34 Belle Plaine 6
Panorama 50 Colfax-Mingo 33
Van Meter 35 Earlham 6
Lawton-Bronson 29 Akron-Westfield 13
Westwood 41 MVAOCOU 18
Woodbury Central 41 Hinton 13
Pekin 20 Cardinal 0
Van Buren County 22 Central Lee 20
Durant 38 Sigourney-Keota 14
Pella Christian 56 Des Moines Christian 28
Southeast Valley 20 Interstate 35 7
ACGC at Greene County
South Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7
Alta-Aurelia 28 West Monona 0
Clarke 71 Saydel 0
Sioux Center 14 Sheldon 6