Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Kason Teale scored four times, and Maryville cruised to a 7-0 win over St. Pius X on Thursday in KMAland soccer.

Truett Haer added two goals and Tuan Jacobson picked up a goal of his own in the Spoofhounds victory.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.