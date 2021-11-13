Maryville Boys Soccer
(KMAland) -- Maryville knocked off undefeated Smithton to advance to the Final Four in KMAland soccer action on Saturday. 

Maryville 1 Smithton 0 

Jacob Ferris scored the lone goal for Maryville of the match with about four minutes left to send the Spoofhounds to the Final Four.

MISSOURI STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Lutheran St. Charles 2 St. Francis Borgia 1

St. Pius X (Festus) 7 Brentwood 1

Fair Grove 2 Laquey 0

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Perryville 6 St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 1

Excelsior Springs 3 Logan-Rogersville 2

Whitfield 6 Christian 0

Harrisonville 1 Chillicothe 0

Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Ladue Horton Watkins 2 Mehlville 0

Glendale 3 Neosho 2

Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Rockwood Summit 1

Van Horn 2 Guadalupe Centers Charter 0

Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Jackson 1 Marquette 0

Blue Springs 1 Kickapoo 0

John Burroughs 2 Liberty (Wentzville) 0

Rockhurst 1 Park Hill 0

