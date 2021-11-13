(KMAland) -- Maryville knocked off undefeated Smithton to advance to the Final Four in KMAland soccer action on Saturday.
Maryville 1 Smithton 0
Jacob Ferris scored the lone goal for Maryville of the match with about four minutes left to send the Spoofhounds to the Final Four.
MISSOURI STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Maryville 1 Smithton 0
Lutheran St. Charles 2 St. Francis Borgia 1
St. Pius X (Festus) 7 Brentwood 1
Fair Grove 2 Laquey 0
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Perryville 6 St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 1
Excelsior Springs 3 Logan-Rogersville 2
Whitfield 6 Christian 0
Harrisonville 1 Chillicothe 0
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Ladue Horton Watkins 2 Mehlville 0
Glendale 3 Neosho 2
Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Rockwood Summit 1
Van Horn 2 Guadalupe Centers Charter 0
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Jackson 1 Marquette 0
Blue Springs 1 Kickapoo 0
John Burroughs 2 Liberty (Wentzville) 0
Rockhurst 1 Park Hill 0