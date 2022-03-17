(KMAland) -- The Platte, Nebraska City and Conestoga boys and Nebraska City and Conestoga girls were all winners in KMAland soccer action on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.
GIRLS: Conestoga 3 Plattsmouth 2 (SO)
Jameson Yost scored both goals for Conestoga in the shootout win. Plattsmouth’s goals both came from Ireland Todd.
BOYS: Nebraska City 3 Crete 0
Giovani Lopez and Andres Pro each scored one goal, and Lopez assisted on a goal to lead Nebraska City in the win. Mikah Ruiz pitched in 12 saves and finished the shutout in goal.
BOYS: The Platte 3 Beatrice 0
Logan Ksiazek, Jude Wehrbein and Dominic Hobbs all scored goals for The Platte. Ty Orwig finished the shutout in goal.
Other Area Scores
GIRLS: Nebraska City 3 Crete 2
BOYS: Conestoga 3 Gross Catholic 2 (SO)