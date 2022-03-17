KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- The Platte, Nebraska City and Conestoga boys and Nebraska City and Conestoga girls were all winners in KMAland soccer action on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.

GIRLS: Conestoga 3 Plattsmouth 2 (SO)

Jameson Yost scored both goals for Conestoga in the shootout win. Plattsmouth’s goals both came from Ireland Todd.

BOYS: Nebraska City 3 Crete 0

Giovani Lopez and Andres Pro each scored one goal, and Lopez assisted on a goal to lead Nebraska City in the win. Mikah Ruiz pitched in 12 saves and finished the shutout in goal.

BOYS: The Platte 3 Beatrice 0 

Logan Ksiazek, Jude Wehrbein and Dominic Hobbs all scored goals for The Platte. Ty Orwig finished the shutout in goal.

Other Area Scores 

BOYS: Conestoga 3 Gross Catholic 2 (SO)

