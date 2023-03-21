(KMAland) -- The Maryville, Auburn and Conestoga girls and Conestoga boys were winners in KMAland soccer on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Maryville 7 Savannah 0
Kennedy Kurz scored a hat trick while Katie Weis added two goals for Maryville in the win. Jalea Price and Ryesen Stiens added goals, and Halle Buck and Payton Kurz both had one assist each.
GIRLS: Buena Vista 2 Nebraska City 1
Kenzie Womochil had the lone goal of the night for Nebraska City in the win.
GIRLS: Conestoga 4 Seward 0
Ella Wilson had two goals, Jameson Yost and Cessa Mahr added one apiece and Sophia Tegels posted the clean sheet for Conestoga in the win. Harleigh Vogler and Yost also had one assist each for the Cougars.
BOYS: Conestoga 1 Norfolk Catholic 0
Noah Simones scored the lone goal of the game for Conestoga, striking on an assist from Andy Lamoureux.
Other KMAland Soccer
GIRLS: Auburn 1 Crete 0 — OT