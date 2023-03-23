Conestoga Cougars

(KMAland) -- The Conestoga boys were the only KMAland soccer team to win in KMAland action on Thursday.

BOYS: Buena Vista 2 Nebraska City 2 (Buena Vista wins in shootout — 4-3) 

Giovanni Lopez and Connor Causgrove scored one goal each for Nebraska City in the defeat. Lopez also had an assist on the Causgrove strike.

Other KMAland Soccer 

GIRLS: Mid-Buchanan 5 Savannah 0

GIRLS: Platteview 4 Plattsmouth 0

GIRLS: Auburn Seward (MISSING)

GIRLS: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3 Conestoga 0

BOYS: Conestoga 4 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.