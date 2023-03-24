KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland Nebraska teams were in action on Friday.

BOYS: Gross Catholic 3 Nebraska City 2 

No stats reported.

Other KMAland Soccer

BOYS: Blair 1 The Platte 0 

GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 9 Plattsmouth 0

