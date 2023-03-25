(KMAalnd) -- The Conestoga girls won the Omaha Benson Tournament while the Auburn girls also picked up a win on Saturday in KMAland soccer.
GIRLS: Conestoga 8 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament)
GIRLS: Omaha Benson def. Auburn via shootout (Omaha Benson Tournament)
GIRLS: Conestoga 2 Omaha Benson 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Championship)
GIRLS: Auburn 3 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Consolation)
Conestoga claimed the Omaha Benson Tournament championship with a pair of wins over Omaha schools.
Auburn’s Liston Crotty had two goals and Courtly Keeling posted one goal in the Bulldogs win. Cailyn Erickson had a shutout in goal.
BOYS: Omaha Northwest 3 Conestoga 1 — OT (Omaha Northwest Tournament)
BOYS: Roncalli Catholic 4 Conestoga 0 (Omaha Northwest Tournament)
Pelayo Biagioni scored the only goal of the day for Conestoga, forcing overtime in the opener against Omaha Northwest.