Conestoga Cougars

(KMAalnd) -- The Conestoga girls won the Omaha Benson Tournament while the Auburn girls also picked up a win on Saturday in KMAland soccer.

GIRLS: Conestoga 8 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament)

GIRLS: Omaha Benson def. Auburn via shootout (Omaha Benson Tournament)

GIRLS: Conestoga 2 Omaha Benson 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Championship)

GIRLS: Auburn 3 Omaha North 0 (Omaha Benson Tournament — Consolation) 

Conestoga claimed the Omaha Benson Tournament championship with a pair of wins over Omaha schools.

Auburn’s Liston Crotty had two goals and Courtly Keeling posted one goal in the Bulldogs win. Cailyn Erickson had a shutout in goal.

BOYS: Omaha Northwest 3 Conestoga 1 — OT (Omaha Northwest Tournament)

BOYS: Roncalli Catholic 4 Conestoga 0 (Omaha Northwest Tournament) 

Pelayo Biagioni scored the only goal of the day for Conestoga, forcing overtime in the opener against Omaha Northwest.

