(KMAland) -- Maryville girls rolled, Conestoga boys narrowly won and more from the night in KMAland soccer action.
Full rundown from Thursday below.
Cleo Johnson scored a hat trick and Kennedy Kurz had two goals for Maryville in the shutout win. Jordan Suchan, Josie Wilmes and Kensley Wood also added one goal apiece for the Spoofhounds.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Maryville 8 Ewing Kauffman 0
GIRLS: Platteview 10 Plattsmouth 0
BOYS: Platteview 6 Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS: Elkhorn 7 Nebraska City 0
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (B)
GIRLS: Seward 5 Auburn 1
GIRLS: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6 Conestoga 0
BOYS: Conestoga 1 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0