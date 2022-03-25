(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s boys moved to 3-0 with a thrilling win over Gross Catholic in KMAland soccer on Friday.
BOYS: Nebraska City 3 Gross Catholic 1
Nebraska City scored all three of their goals in the second half. Octavio Lopez, Giovani Lopez and Michael Bequette all found unassisted goals, including set plays the goals from Giovani Lopez and Bequette.
BOYS: Blair 2 The Platte 1
Jay DeWitt had the only goal of the game on an assist from Logan Kziazek for The Platte.
Other Area Scores
GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 8 Plattsmouth 0