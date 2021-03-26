KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boys fell in a tight battle in KMAland soccer action on Friday.

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Gross Catholic 1 Nebraska City 0

GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 11 Plattsmouth 1

