(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boys fell in a tight battle in KMAland soccer action on Friday.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Gross Catholic 1 Nebraska City 0
GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 11 Plattsmouth 1
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City boys fell in a tight battle in KMAland soccer action on Friday.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Gross Catholic 1 Nebraska City 0
GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 11 Plattsmouth 1
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.