(KMAland) -- Treynor edged Harlan, AHSTW grabbed a tight win, Maryville took a shutout and more from Thursday in KMAland soccer.

GIRLS: Maryville 3 Lincoln College Prep 0 

Cleo Johnson scored twice and Arianne Skidmore added one goal of her own to lead Maryville in a shutout win. 

BOYS: Treynor 3 Harlan 2  

Danny Kinsela scored the game-winner for Treynor on a penalty kick while Sam Burmeister and Keaton Mann also found the net in the win.

Ashton Lyon and Mason Anderson scored goals for Harlan in the defeat.

BOYS: AHSTW 2 Grand View Christian 1 

Raydden Grobe and Kole Branan both scored goals for AHSTW in the win.

BOYS: Panorama 2 Tri-Center 1 

Trace Conn had 19 saves for Tri-Center in goal.

BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 Van Meter 0 

Jathan Edgington, Kamron Kunkle, Joe Speichinger and Matt Gerling all scored goals for NV/WCV in the win.

