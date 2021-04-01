(KMAland) -- Treynor edged Harlan, AHSTW grabbed a tight win, Maryville took a shutout and more from Thursday in KMAland soccer.
GIRLS: Maryville 3 Lincoln College Prep 0
Cleo Johnson scored twice and Arianne Skidmore added one goal of her own to lead Maryville in a shutout win.
BOYS: Treynor 3 Harlan 2
Danny Kinsela scored the game-winner for Treynor on a penalty kick while Sam Burmeister and Keaton Mann also found the net in the win.
Ashton Lyon and Mason Anderson scored goals for Harlan in the defeat.
BOYS: AHSTW 2 Grand View Christian 1
Raydden Grobe and Kole Branan both scored goals for AHSTW in the win.
BOYS: Panorama 2 Tri-Center 1
Trace Conn had 19 saves for Tri-Center in goal.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 Van Meter 0
Jathan Edgington, Kamron Kunkle, Joe Speichinger and Matt Gerling all scored goals for NV/WCV in the win.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Glenwood 2
BOYS: Millard South 1 Lewis Central 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 5 Spirit Lake 1
GIRLS: Conestoga 6 Nebraska City 0
BOYS: Nebraska City 1 Conestoga 0
BOYS: Ralston 2 Plattsmouth 0