(KMAland) -- The Glenwood, LC, Treynor, Tri-Center, AL and TJ girls all had unbeaten days in KMAland soccer action Saturday.
GIRLS: Glenwood 1 Southeast Polk 0 — OT
Glenwood scored on a Southeast Polk own goal to clinch the victory. Grace Nightser had the shutout performance in goal for the Rams.
GIRLS: Sioux City North 2 St. Albert 1 — 2 OT/SO
Kennedy Sanchez scored the only goal for St. Albert on an assist from Makenna Shepard.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2 Spencer 0
Hope Jensen and Hana Daoudi scored once each, and Daoudi tallied an assist to lead Lewis Central in another shutout victory. Hannah Lucy posted four saves and the clean sheet in goal.
BOYS: Elkhorn 2 Lewis Central 1
BOYS: Skutt Catholic 5 Sioux City East 0
BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Sioux City East 0
Lewis Central’s Jonah Churchill scored the lone goal of their win over Sioux City East to lift the Titans in the consolation game of the LC Invitational.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 3 Kuemper Catholic 0
Rikki Wurtz, Lexi Smith and Grace Strong all scored once for Thomas Jefferson. Abby Evers and Smith had one assist apiece, and Hannah Belt added seven saves in the Yellow Jackets victory.
GIRLS: Treynor 8 Van Meter 2
Clara Teigland scored five goals and had one assist while Alyssa Kellar and Peyton Scott added one goal each. Lucia White passed out three assists, Scott had two dimes and Teigland also set up a goal. Callie Copperstone finished with five saves in goal.
GIRLS: Treynor 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Peyton Scott scored twice and added one assist, and Alyssa Kellar, Rachel Kinsella and Clara Teigland also scored once. Teigland added two assists, and Scott had one helper. Callie Copperstone tallied six saves and the clean sheet in goal.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 4 Sioux City East 3 — OT
Miranda Ring had two goals while Cassidy Cunningham and Marissa Ring added one each for Tri-Center in the overtime victory. Cunningham, Marissa Ring and Brooke Daughenbaugh had one assist apiece.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 4 Sioux City North 0
Marissa Ring scored twice and Cassidy Cunningham and Mollie Nelson had one goal each for Tri-Center. Alexis Flaharty and Jade Daughenbaugh had one assist apiece for the Trojans.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 1
Crystena Keesee and Hanna Schimmer both found goals for the Lynx. Liberty Bates added an assist, and Savanna Vanderwerf had six saves.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2 North Platte 1
Connor Vargas scored both AL goals, including one on an assist by Jesus Ledesma.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 10 South Sioux City 0
Abby Evers had four goals and two assists for Thomas Jefferson while Maggie Gunderson found the net twice. Lexi Smith scored one goal and added tow assists, and Jenna Pane, Rikki Wurtz and Hannah Belt scored one time each.
GIRLS: Maryville 4 Odessa 0
Kennedy Kurz had two goals and Sam Johnson and Presley Ingram finished with one each for Maryville. Abby Swink added a shutout in goal for the Spoofhounds.
GIRLS: Beatrice 6 Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 1 Crete 0
Ireland Todd scored the lone Plattsmouth goal in their win over Crete on a free kick.
