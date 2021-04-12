(KMAland) -- Kuemper and Mo Valley got sweeps, LC boys beat Glenwood in OT, TJ and Denison-Schleswig split, a big win for T-C girls and more from KMAland soccer on Monday.
BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Glenwood 0 — OT
Boston Hensley scored the golden goal with five minutes remaining in overtime to lift the Titans.
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 3 Harlan 2
Kiley Trecker, Cate Mayhall and Karly Baumhover all scored for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Baumhover added a pair of assists, and Ashlyn Badding finished with 10 saves in goal.
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 2 Harlan 1
Simon Wagner and Max Burnett scored once each while Noah Bauer and Wagner had assists to lead Kuemper in the win.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Hannah Belt had five goals and one assists, and Maggie Gunderson and Abby Evers both had hat tricks. Gunderson also passed out a school-record tying five assists, and Evers had three dimes of her own. Lexi Smith scored once.
BOYS: Van Meter 4 AHSTW 1
Kole Branan had the lone goal for AHSTW in the defeat. Jaicob Madsen had 12 saves in goal for the Vikings.
GIRLS: Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 2
Sophia Caniglia scored twice and had one assist for Missouri Valley in the win. Ella Myler added two goals, and Lauren Austin pitched in one goal and two assists. Bailey Coyle also had one goal and one assist, and Brooklyn Lange finished with one assist for the Lady Reds.
Maeley Rosengren and Jada Cohn scored one goal apiece for the Panthers.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Miranda Ring netted a hat trick and added two assists, Marissa Ring posted two goals and three assists and Rachel Hundtofte and Tatum Carlson also scored once for the Trojans. Mollie Nelson pitched in one assist.
GIRLS: East Sac County 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Hope Kading scored the only goal of the game for NV/WCV. Madelyn Jaeger had an assist, and Chloie Otto finished with six saves in goal.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 East Sac County 0
Collin Mumford scored twice, and Kamron Kunkle and Jathan Edgington had one goal apiece to lead Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley.
GIRLS: Sioux City North 3 South Sioux City 0
Sydney Rexius had two goals, and Rachel Noble and Leybi Rogel each had assists for Sioux City North.
GIRLS: Maryville 8 Savannah 0
Kenney Kurz had three goals while Cleo Johnson and Jordyn Suchan added two goals apiece to lead Maryville. Presley Ingram added one goal, and Abby Swink posted a shutout in goal.
GIRLS: Conestoga 5 York 0
Angelina Flores, Taylor McClatchey, Lachlyn Swim, Sydney Honaker and Ella Wilson all scored one goal each for Conestoga in the win.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
GIRLS: Van Meter 10 AHSTW 0
BOYS: Missouri Valley 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 — OT
BOYS: South Sioux City 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
BOYS: Conestoga 1 York 0