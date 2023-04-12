(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central and Maryville girls and The Platte boys were winners in KMAland soccer on Wednesday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2 Omaha Mercy 1 (Omaha South Tournament Championship)
Reagan Lea and Haylee Erickson each scored one goal for Lewis Central to win the Omaha South championship. Gracie Hays added an assist for the Titans.
GIRLS: Maryville 4 Bishop LeBlond 1
Kennedy Kurz and Jalea Price both scored two goals for Maryville in the win.
GIRLS: Benton 7 Savannah 2
No stats reported.
BOYS: The Platte 1 Bellevue East 0
Dominic Hobbs scored the only goal of the game for The Platte on an assist by Caleb Caniglia.