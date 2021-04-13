(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Kuemper, Lo-Ma, Treynor, AL and Auburn girls & St. Albert, Creston and Riverside boys were among winners in KMAland soccer on Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Glenwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Nora Dougherty and Avery Blasdel both recorded hat tricks for Glenwood while Larissa Pelley, Alaina Meads, Molly Williams and Alyssa Fauble added one goal apiece.
Maddie Barrett, Ava Scott, Faith Weber and Lauren Roenfeldt all had one assist. Grace Nightser and Ryley Nebel combined on the shutout.
BOYS: St. Albert 4 Treynor 3 — OT
Keaton Mann, Danny Kinsella and Andrew Kellar had goals for Treynor in the loss. Kinsella, Duncan Clark and Thomas Schwartz all added one assist each.
BOYS: Creston 4 Underwood 1
Aidan Anderson, Brodie Wallace, Britain Miller and Briley Hayes all scored goals for Creston in the victory.
BOYS: Riverside 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
Caden Manzer scored on an assist from Brogan Allensworth, and Eli Ryun preserved teh shutout with six saves to lead Riverside.
GIRLS: Treynor 10 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0
Peyton Scott, Clara Teigland and Jozie Lewis all had hat tricks, and Rachael Phelps added one goal for Treynor. Scott chipped in two assists, and Teigland, Lewis and Phelps had one assist apiece, and Callie Copperstone had two saves and the clean sheet in goal.
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Thomas Jefferson 0
Hannah Belt had 21 saves in goal for Thomas Jefferson in the tight defeat.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City North 0
Liberty Bates had two goals on assists by Hannah Schimmer and Paige Bracker while Savanna Vanderwerf added three saves and the shutout in goal.
BOYS: Sioux City North 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
Jack Lloyd scored the lone goal of the game on assist from George Gilbertson on a corner kick. Caleb Cross had five saves and the shutout in goal.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Omaha Burke 1 Lewis Central 0
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Carroll 0
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 5 Riverside 0
BOYS: Riverside 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 5 Sioux City East 2
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 LeMars 0
GIRLS: Sioux City East 1 Unity Christian 0
GIRLS: Ralston 7 Nebraska City 0
GIRLS: Auburn 6 Crete 3
GIRLS: Gross Catholic 7 Conestoga 0