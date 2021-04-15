(KMAland) -- Glenwood swept Harlan at Creighton, the LC girls rebounded, D-S swept Creston, Atlantic girls won, AHSTW girls & Riverside boys split and more from the Thursday in KMAland soccer.
Recap below:
GIRLS: Glenwood 8 Harlan 0
Nora Dougherty, Alaina Meads and Ava Scott all had two goals for Glenwood, and Dougherty passed out a pair of assists in the win. Kelly Embray added one goal and one assist, Maddie Barrett scored once and Molly Williams pitched in an assist of her own. Grace Nightser and Ryley Nebel combined on the shutout.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 4 Omaha South 1
Haley Bach, Haylee Erickson, Gracie Hays and Lia Taylor all scored one goal each for Lewis Central. Taylor Gregory added two assists and Hope Jensen and Natalie Smith also had helpers.
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 3 Creston 2
Estela Lupian, Mary Clare Matthew and Bailey Gibbons all scored goals for the Monarchs. Whitlee Auen had two assists each, and Gibbons also had a helper in the win.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 3
Edin Barrios had a hat trick for the Monarchs in the victory.
GIRLS: Atlantic 2 Grand View Christian 1
Lindsey Eblen and Irelyn Gundy scored one goal and had one assist each for Atlantic in the win.
BOYS: Riverside 4 AHSTW 1
Rhett Bentley scored a hat trick while Ayden Salias added one goal for the Bulldogs in the win. Caden Manzer had three assists, and Eli Ryun finished with four saves in goal.
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 South Sioux City 0
Ellie Gengler and Ellie Barber each scored hat tricks for Heelan in the shutout win.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City North 1 Lewis Central 0
GIRLS: East Sac County 8 Logan-Magnolia 0
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 5 East Sac County 1
GIRLS: Knoxville 1 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 South Sioux City 0
GIRLS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0
BOYS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 1 — OT