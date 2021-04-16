Makenna Shepard, St. Albert
Photo: Chris Hughes

(KMAland) -- Makenna Shepard had herself a day, the Riverside boys blanked Atlantic and Sioux City West rolled past Denison in girls action to highlight Friday's KMAland soccer schedule. 

GIRLS: St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2

Makenna Shepard scored five goals for the Saintes in the win. Ella Klusman also found the net. 

BOYS: St. Albert 1 Kuemper Catholic 0 

Sam Wilber scored the game's only goal. Chase Morton had one save for the Falcons. 

BOYS: Riverside 2 Atlantic 0

Caden Manzer had a goal and assist. Rhett Bentley also scored. Brogan Allensworth posted an assist. Goalkeeper Eli Ryun had five saves. 

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Treynor 1 

AL edged Treynor in a battle of KMAland elites. The complete rundown can be found at our Local Sports Page. 

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/16)

GIRLS: Harlan at Riverside

GIRLS: Sioux City West 5 Denison-Schleswig 0 

BOYS: Sioux City West 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Treynor 1

GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0 

GIRLS: Concordia 3 Auburn 0 

GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 9 Conestoga 1 

