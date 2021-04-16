(KMAland) -- Makenna Shepard had herself a day, the Riverside boys blanked Atlantic and Sioux City West rolled past Denison in girls action to highlight Friday's KMAland soccer schedule.
GIRLS: St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2
Makenna Shepard scored five goals for the Saintes in the win. Ella Klusman also found the net.
BOYS: St. Albert 1 Kuemper Catholic 0
Sam Wilber scored the game's only goal. Chase Morton had one save for the Falcons.
BOYS: Riverside 2 Atlantic 0
Caden Manzer had a goal and assist. Rhett Bentley also scored. Brogan Allensworth posted an assist. Goalkeeper Eli Ryun had five saves.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Treynor 1
AL edged Treynor in a battle of KMAland elites. The complete rundown can be found at our Local Sports Page.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/16)
GIRLS: St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 2
BOYS: St. Albert 1 Kuemper Catholic 0
GIRLS: Harlan at Riverside
BOYS: Riverside 6 Atlantic 2
GIRLS: Sioux City West 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Treynor 1
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
GIRLS: Concordia 3 Auburn 0
GIRLS: Roncalli Catholic 9 Conestoga 1