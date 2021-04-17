(KMAland) -- The Glenwood girls went 2-0 at ADM, Underwood won the Atlantic boys tournament and more from the Saturday in KMAland soccer.
GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Bondurant-Farrar 0
Cameryn Young scored twice and Nora Dougherty added a goal and an assist. Grace Nightser had the clean sheet in goal and finished with three saves.
GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 — OT
Nora Dougherty scored twice for the Rams, including the game-winner, while Kelly Embray added a goal of her own. Avery Blasdel and Lydia Fuoss added one assist apiece.
BOYS: Underwood 5 Atlantic 0
Evan Horan scored twice while Maddox Nelson, Taylor Hills and Bowie Bettes also cored once each for the Eagles.
BOYS: Underwood 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Lukas Goodman scored in regulation for Underwood while Jared Stark and Maddox Nelson had goals in the shootout to lead the Eagles.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
ADM Tournament (G)
Glenwood 3 Bondurant-Farrar 0
Norwalk 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Glenwood 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 — OT
Atlantic Tournament (B)
Underwood 5 Atlantic 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley def. Logan-Magnolia
Consolation: Atlantic Logan-Magnolia
Championship: Underwood 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Winterset Tournament (B)
Gilbert def. Harlan
Consolation: Winterset def. Harlan
WDM Valley Tournament (B)
Dowling Catholic 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
Des Moines Hoover 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 — 2 OT/PKs
Sioux City North 1 Des Moines Hoover 0
Dowling Catholic 2 Sioux City North 0
Spirit Lake Tournament (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Garner Hayfield Ventura 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Spirit Lake 1
Plattsmouth Tournament (B)
Platteview 5 Plattsmouth 0
Consolation: Plattsmouth Madison
Non-Tournament
Sioux City West at South Sioux City (G)