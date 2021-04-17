Glenwood Girls Soccer
(KMAland) -- The Glenwood girls went 2-0 at ADM, Underwood won the Atlantic boys tournament and more from the Saturday in KMAland soccer.

GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Bondurant-Farrar 0 

Cameryn Young scored twice and Nora Dougherty added a goal and an assist. Grace Nightser had the clean sheet in goal and finished with three saves.

GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 — OT 

Nora Dougherty scored twice for the Rams, including the game-winner, while Kelly Embray added a goal of her own. Avery Blasdel and Lydia Fuoss added one assist apiece.

BOYS: Underwood 5 Atlantic 0 

Evan Horan scored twice while Maddox Nelson, Taylor Hills and Bowie Bettes also cored once each for the Eagles.  

BOYS: Underwood 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs 

Lukas Goodman scored in regulation for Underwood while Jared Stark and Maddox Nelson had goals in the shootout to lead the Eagles.

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

ADM Tournament (G)

Glenwood 3 Bondurant-Farrar 0

Norwalk 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Glenwood 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 — OT

Atlantic Tournament (B)

Underwood 5 Atlantic 0

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley def. Logan-Magnolia

Consolation: Atlantic Logan-Magnolia

Championship: Underwood 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs

Winterset Tournament (B)

Gilbert def. Harlan 

Consolation: Winterset def. Harlan

WDM Valley Tournament (B)

Dowling Catholic 1 Abraham Lincoln 0

Des Moines Hoover 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 — 2 OT/PKs

Sioux City North 1 Des Moines Hoover 0

Dowling Catholic 2 Sioux City North 0

Spirit Lake Tournament (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Garner Hayfield Ventura 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Spirit Lake 1

Plattsmouth Tournament (B)

Platteview 5 Plattsmouth 0

Consolation: Plattsmouth Madison

Non-Tournament 

Sioux City West at South Sioux City (G)

