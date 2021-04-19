(KMAland) -- The Glenwood and LC girls and boys were winners, Harlan earned a split and Nodaway Valley/WCV got a sweep in KMAland soccer on Monday.
GIRLS: Glenwood 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
Nora Dougherty, Larissa Pelley and Kelly Embray all scored goals for Glenwood in the win. Dougherty added a pair of assists, and Cameryn Young also had a helper for the Rams.
BOYS: Glenwood 10 Atlantic 0
Jade Nanfito scored four goals and had two assists, and Caden Johnson added three goals with four assists for Glenwood in the victory. Jackson Wray chipped in two goals and one assist, and Collin Lincoln scored once for the Rams.
BOYS: Lewis Central 1 Papillion-La Vista South 0 — 2 OT
Boston Hensley scored the lone goal for Lewis Central in the double overtime win.
GIRLS: Harlan 8 Greene County 0
Raegan Wicks had four goals, Hailey Good added two and Darbie Argotsinger and Makayla Burchett found the net one time each for Harlan in the victory.
BOYS: Greene County 4 Harlan 2
Connor Frame scored both goals for Harlan in the defeat.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Grand View Christian 0
Madelyn Jaeger scored twice to lead Nodaway Valley/WCV in the win. Kinsey Alt and Beth Belden chipped in one each, and Bella Munoz finished with one assist. Chloe Otto added the clean sheet and finished with four saves in goal.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 6 Grand View Christian 0
Kamron Kunkle and Collin Mumford scored two goals apiece, and Jathan Edgington and Jadon Wilson also struck once for NV/WCV in the win.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
GIRLS: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 10 Auburn 0