(KMAland) -- Kuemper grabbed a sweep while St. Albert & Denison-Schleswig and Tri-Center & AHSTW split and Maryville, AL and TJ girls and Lo-Ma, Riverside and Neb City boys nabbed wins in KMAland soccer on Tuesday.
GIRLS: St. Albert 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
Makenna Shepard scored four goals to lead St. Albert while Ella Klusman had two goals and one assist. Kennedy Sanchez chipped in a goal of her own.
Denison-Schleswig got goals from Estela Lupian and Whitlee Auen.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 1 St. Albert 0
Denison-Schleswig handed St. Albert their first defeat with a goal in the 77th minute.
GIRLS: Maryville 5 Atlantic 0
Tori Allen, Presley Ingram, Lauren Jaster, Cleo Johnson and Cassidy Spire all scored one goal for the Spoofhounds.
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 4 East Sac County 1
Karly Baumhover had a goal and an assist for Kuemper Catholic in the win.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 6 AHSTW 0
Brooke Daughenbaugh finished a hat trick for Tri-Center while Miranda Ring had two goals and two assists. Alexis Flaharty added a goal, and Marissa Ring and Cassidy Cunningham finished with one assist apiece.
BOYS: AHSTW 2 Tri-Center 1 — 2 OT/PKs (5-4)
Hayden Fischer scored the regulation goal for AHSTW in win No. 100 for Coach James Johnson.
BOYS: Riverside 4 Missouri Valley 2
Brogan Allensworth scored twice, and Caden Manzer and Braydon Hill added one goal apiece for Riverside. Austin Kremkoski, Manzer and Allensworth had one assist apiece in the win.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 2 Sioux City West 0
Hanna Schimmer scored twice while Allison Smith and Ava Watkins had assists for the Lynx. Savanna Vanderwerf posted another shutout with seven saves in goal for AL.
BOYS: Sioux City West 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Brandon Toledo scored the only goal of the game for the Lynx, finishing an assist from Spencer Hewitt.
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Abby Evers and Lexi Smith had two goals and two assists each to lead Thomas Jefferson. Maggie Gunderson added one goal and two assists of her own, and Hannah Belt and Rikki Wurtz also scored goals. Belt and Izzy Burnsides combined on the shutout in goal.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Chariton 5 Creston 1
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic 5 East Sac County 1
GIRLS: Van Meter 2 Underwood 1
BOYS: Van Meter 2 Underwood 1
GIRLS: Panorama 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 4 Panorama 2
GIRLS: Carroll 8 Riverside 0
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 2
GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Conestoga 2 — 2 OT/PKs
BOYS: Nebraska City 2 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
BOYS: Conestoga 10 Plattsmouth 0