(KMAland) -- Underwood picked up a sweep while LC, Harlan, Kuemper T-C, Plattsmouth girls and Treynor and Denison-Schleswig boys were also among the winners in KMAland soccer on Thursday.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 8 Atlantic 0
Hana Daoudi netted a hat trick and Natalie Smith scored twice for Lewis Central in the win. Gracie Hays, Taylor Gregory and Haley Bach also scored goals.
Hannah Estrada added three assists for the Titans, and Bach and Hope Jensen each had one assist. Hannah Lucy posted a shutout in goal.
GIRLS: Harlan 2 Missouri Valley 0
Darbie Argotsinger and Ava Miller each scored one goal for Harlan.
Carlie Winchester finished with 20 saves for Missouri Valley.
BOYS: Treynor 4 Kuemper Catholic 0
Keaton Mann had two goals, Thomas Schwartz and Danny Kinsella scored once each and Sam Burmeister added two assists for Treynor.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Edin Barrios scored the only goal of the game to give Denison-Schleswig the win. Yahir Zavala finished with six saves and posted the clean sheet.
GIRLS: Tri-Center 6 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Marissa Ring scored three goals and Miranda Ring had two goals and two assists to lead Tri-Center. Cassidy Cunningham added a goal and two assists, and Rachel Hundtofte posted one assist. Preslie Arbaugh posted the clean sheet in goal.
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Unity Christian 1
Tyler Schenkelberg, Blaise Schmidt, Dylon Schaap, David Clausen and Brady Schaap all scored goals for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Ty Shoulders added three assists.
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1 — 2 OT/PKs (6-5)
Ireland Todd scored the lone goal for Plattsmouth on an assist from Sara Konkler in regulation.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City North 5 Glenwood 2
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0
GIRLS: Underwood 12 Logan-Magnolia 2
BOYS: Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
GIRLS: Unity Christian 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
GIRLS: Sioux City East 9 Spirit Lake 0
BOYS: Sioux City East 5 Spirit Lake 0
GIRLS: Sioux City West 4 East Sac County 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 7 East Sac County 0
Maryville at Kansas City East (G)
GIRLS: Platteview 4 Conestoga 0
GIRLS: Waverly 5 Nebraska City 0
BOYS: Waverly 1 Nebraska City 0