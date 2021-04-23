Riverside Bulldogs
Bryan Clark/KMA

(KMAland) -- The Treynor girls blanked Atlantic and the Riverside boys edged Creston to stay unbeaten on Friday night. 

GIRLS: Treynor 3 Atlantic 0 

Alyssa Kellar, Livia White and Jozie Lewis scored goals in the win for Treynor. Callie Copperstone had four saves. 

GIRLS: Lewis Central 7 Thomas Jefferson 1

Haley Bach, Hope Jensen and Hannah Estrada had two goals each. Estrada, Amara Orth, Gracie Hays, Haylee Erickson and Hana Daoudi had assists for the Titans. 

BOYS: Riverside 2 Creston 1

Ethan Reicks converted a game-winner for the Bulldogs. Caden Manzer also scored for Riverside. Goalkeeper Eli Ryun had eight saves. 

BOYS: Perry 5 Kuemper 2

Max Burnett scored both goals for Kuemper in the loss. 

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/23)

BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2 St. Albert 1 

BOYS: Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central

BOYS: Harlan 5 Tri-Center 3 

BOYS: Perry 5 Kuemper Catholic 2

BOYS: Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan 1 

BOYS: Sioux City East vs. Spencer 

GIRLS: Pleasant Hill 2 Maryville 1 

BOYS: Platteview 2 Conestoga 0 

