(KMAland) -- The Treynor girls blanked Atlantic and the Riverside boys edged Creston to stay unbeaten on Friday night.
GIRLS: Treynor 3 Atlantic 0
Alyssa Kellar, Livia White and Jozie Lewis scored goals in the win for Treynor. Callie Copperstone had four saves.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 7 Thomas Jefferson 1
Haley Bach, Hope Jensen and Hannah Estrada had two goals each. Estrada, Amara Orth, Gracie Hays, Haylee Erickson and Hana Daoudi had assists for the Titans.
BOYS: Riverside 2 Creston 1
Ethan Reicks converted a game-winner for the Bulldogs. Caden Manzer also scored for Riverside. Goalkeeper Eli Ryun had eight saves.
BOYS: Perry 5 Kuemper 2
Max Burnett scored both goals for Kuemper in the loss.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (4/23)
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2 St. Albert 1
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
BOYS: Harlan 5 Tri-Center 3
BOYS: Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan 1
BOYS: Sioux City East vs. Spencer
GIRLS: Pleasant Hill 2 Maryville 1
BOYS: Platteview 2 Conestoga 0